ARTHALAND’s Cebu Exchange as the future-ready business address

The event brought together the expertise of ARTHALAND, CBRE, and COREBILT to examine what businesses need from their workplaces today and for the years ahead. ARTHALAND shared its perspective on sustainable, future-ready workplaces and the evolving needs of modern enterprises. CBRE’s Angelo Petilla presented the Cebu Office Market Outlook, providing an independent examination of Cebu’s economic growth, current office market conditions, demand for Grade A and PEZA-accredited spaces, and the long-term potential of the provincial office market. COREBILT brought the conversation into practical execution, sharing insights on workplace planning, fit-outs, and how businesses can move toward occupancy more efficiently.

Guests then experienced Cebu Exchange firsthand through a guided tour covering the lobby, available office units, and Sky Garden.

Together, the presentations and property experience highlighted the role of green-certified developments in supporting operational efficiency, resource savings, workplace quality, and long-term business value.

More than showcasing available office units, the event reflected ARTHALAND’s approach to creating workplaces that respond to today’s business needs. Cebu Exchange brings together premium Grade A office space, flexible ownership options, sustainability, operational efficiency, and long-term investment value in one strategically located business address.

As companies plan their next stage of growth, Cebu Exchange continues to position itself as a business address where enterprises can establish, expand, operate efficiently, and grow for the long term in Cebu and beyond. (SPONSORED CONTENT)