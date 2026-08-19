ARTHALAND’s Cebu Exchange as the future-ready business address

AS BUSINESSES reconsider where and how they operate, offices are increasingly judged by more than location alone. Companies and organizations are looking for workplaces that support long-term development, efficiency, sustainability, and flexibility, priorities that have become increasingly important in a changing business landscape.
Acknowledging these evolving priorities, ARTHALAND recently gathered business leaders, entrepreneurs, real estate professionals, media representatives, and industry stakeholders for an exclusive preview of Cebu Exchange, its flagship Grade A office development in Cebu City and the world’s largest EDGE Zero Carbon-certified development.
The event gave guests a closer look at how Cebu Exchange responds to the needs of businesses seeking to establish, expand, invest, or own a premium office space in one of the nation’s fastest-growing economic centers.
“At the heart of the presentation were office ownership opportunities designed to support businesses with varying sizes and operational requirements. The discussion highlighted the flexibility of owning a workplace within a strategically positioned business district—giving companies the opportunity to establish a space that can evolve alongside their business.
The event brought together the expertise of ARTHALAND, CBRE, and COREBILT to examine what businesses need from their workplaces today and for the years ahead. ARTHALAND shared its perspective on sustainable, future-ready workplaces and the evolving needs of modern enterprises. CBRE’s Angelo Petilla presented the Cebu Office Market Outlook, providing an independent examination of Cebu’s economic growth, current office market conditions, demand for Grade A and PEZA-accredited spaces, and the long-term potential of the provincial office market. COREBILT brought the conversation into practical execution, sharing insights on workplace planning, fit-outs, and how businesses can move toward occupancy more efficiently.
Guests then experienced Cebu Exchange firsthand through a guided tour covering the lobby, available office units, and Sky Garden.
Together, the presentations and property experience highlighted the role of green-certified developments in supporting operational efficiency, resource savings, workplace quality, and long-term business value.
More than showcasing available office units, the event reflected ARTHALAND’s approach to creating workplaces that respond to today’s business needs. Cebu Exchange brings together premium Grade A office space, flexible ownership options, sustainability, operational efficiency, and long-term investment value in one strategically located business address.
As companies plan their next stage of growth, Cebu Exchange continues to position itself as a business address where enterprises can establish, expand, operate efficiently, and grow for the long term in Cebu and beyond. (SPONSORED CONTENT)