Arthur Nery to headline Valentine’s show in Cebu, mall concert series

OPM (Original Pinoy Music) artist Arthur Nery is scheduled to perform in Cebu on Feb. 14, 2026, as part of a mall-led music series marking Valentine’s Day and the Lunar New Year.

The performance will take place at Robinsons Galleria Cebu under the nationwide RMusic Fest lineup, which features artists appearing across participating malls this February.

Organizers said the series combines Valentine’s programming with Lunar New Year activities in select locations.

In Cebu, Nery is set to perform on Valentine’s Day. He is also scheduled to appear in General Trias on Feb. 15.

Other artists in the lineup include K-pop group AHOF, who will perform in Metro Manila venues on Feb. 13 and 14; Dionela on Feb. 15 in Ortigas; and Sofronio Vasquez III on Feb. 15 in Ilocos and Feb. 21 in Magnolia.

Access to the shows will depend on qualifying purchases and registration requirements, which vary per location.

The concerts form part of February mall activities that combine seasonal promotions with live entertainment programming. / PR