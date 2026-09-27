Artificial Intelligence at work: Good vibes goosebumps?

The entry of artificial intelligence (AI) into man’s busy world has provided some respite by helping him accomplish tasks more efficiently. From assessment tasks in school to office operations in many companies and firms, AI has become an excellent tool that supports learning and achieving workplace targets. But with numerous recent reports about AI hacking computer systems and rising concerns about job security, is AI really coming in to bring better days for us?

At the workplace, for instance, AI has become an important part of workplace decision-making as company owners and employers utilize AI-backed systems to screen applicants and assess performance. It has also improved employee productivity, helping them do more “standardized” tasks with AI while focusing on other complex work that may need more of a “human factor” to get done. But there have already been instances when AI has exhibited its capability of doing more than what is expected, sometimes encroaching on the lineup of work that is supposed to be handled by humans. Today, these young readers share their thoughts on AI’s current position in the workplace. Is it still an excellent tool to help us achieve more at work, or is it slowly pushing us aside?

Jose Augustine Tordillo, pharmacy student

People should not worry about AI because these systems ultimately require human guidance, oversight and input to function. On top of that, it would take an exceptionally long time for technology to fully replace decision-making requirements in most jobs. Instead of wiping out careers, AI will simply shift our roles towards managing these tools while we focus on the higher levels of our work.

Khursten Kiah Martel, architectural intern

The notion of artificial intelligence replacing our livelihoods poses a serious threat to human labor and employment. With rising costs of living and inflation forcing people to seek multiple sources of income, the potential loss of jobs to AI can add to the economic challenges. Instead of viewing AI as a replacement, the best approach is to use it as a tool to enhance human skills and productivity.

Glen Damiel Jawod, architect

AI is advancing rapidly and can somehow automate many tasks that were once considered uniquely human. In architecture, for example, AI tools can already generate floor plans, optimize materials and even produce realistic renderings in seconds — work that traditionally required hours of professional effort. While this boosts efficiency, it also increases risk and drastically reduces the demand for human architects if clients begin to rely solely on AI outputs. The fear is profound because AI may not replace human creativity entirely, but it could reshape the profession so that many roles may possibly become obsolete.

Sean Christoff Benedict Yap, business development officer

I believe that AI is just another cycle of human evolution, just like how the world changed with smartphones and personal computers. I think it is fine to be worried about AI, but we should instead be driven to constantly improve in the hopes of bringing a unique value to the world rather than act on the fear of losing what may become obsolete in the future. Easier said than done.

Vannesa Joy Lu, architectural intern

AI tools can make our work easier, but they also replace a lot of simple jobs that AI can already do. I don’t think we should be worried because we humans have lived experiences and emotions, which are also important in real-life decision-making. We should continue to develop valuable skills in our fields and use AI not as a replacement but to our advantage. S