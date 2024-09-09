Artpressions ‘Shades of Sunburn,’ celebrating Cebu with a global teach

Though deeply connected to their local culture, Artpression has its sights set on global success, carrying the spirit of their hometown along for the ride.

This eight-member group — Ron Libre (vocals), Nicole Estremos (vocals), Vincent Sarno (bass), VJ Santos (drums), Christian Gio (guitars), Kevin Molo (guitars), Jake Fernandez (violin) and Joshua Libre (keys) — has found family in one another through music. Their sound is rooted in childhood influences, inspired by the old records they grew up with. While reggae and alternative are their comfort zones, the band loves experimenting with different genres, which led to the creation of their latest album.

“Each song on Shades of Sunburn reflects our collective experiences and cherished memories from our summer travels over the years. From sun-drenched beaches to bustling city streets, the album invites listeners on a musical journey through our eyes, sharing in the joy, excitement and nostalgia of our summer escapades,” the band wrote.

After years of dedicated writing and collaboration, the band released their debut album on May 18 of this year. The album was recorded in a modest home studio which sparked both resourcefulness and creativity.

The tracks pay homage to the Queen City of the South, serving as not only a tribute but also a reflection of the band’s shared experiences and memories from their summer travels over the years.

“One of a musician’s greatest accomplishments is releasing a full album,” said bandleader Joshua Libre.

Following the release, the band is excited for the future. Shades of Sunburn is available on more than 150 streaming platforms worldwide and they’re teasing an upcoming international collaboration.