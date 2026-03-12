As City di Mare takes shape, early advantages come into focus

A district shaped by access and growth

From the outset, the discussion framed CDM (City di Mare) as a district designed for longevity. Thirty percent of the estate is dedicated to open spaces and greenery, including 4.3 hectares of pocket parks woven throughout the development. This commitment to green space highlights how business, retail, and lifestyle components can coexist within a CBD that is meant to mature over decades.

The project updates delivered by CDM’s Deputy General Manager Gwen Sala sharpened the sense of timing. As the largest development in SRP, CDM remains one of the only estates in the district that can still offer meaningful entry points for investors and businesses looking to ride Cebu’s growth trajectory. Positioned along a prime stretch of SRP, the estate is highly accessible from Cebu City Center, Cordova, Talisay, Mandaue, and Mactan, placing it squarely within the daily movement patterns of the metro.

Connectivity was a key focus of the discussion. CDM is approximately 45 minutes from Mactan International Airport via the Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) and around 20 minutes from major seaports, reinforcing its role as a strategic link between commerce, logistics, and lifestyle.

Adding to this momentum is the upcoming launch of the CDM Pedestrian Bridgeway, an infrastructure milestone that will further enhance walkability and internal connectivity across key zones of the estate. The bridgeway reflects CDM’s focus on pedestrian-centric mobility and signals the estate’s readiness for increased activity and density.

IL Corso was highlighted as a key lifestyle anchor already driving activity within the district. The 10-hectare waterfront strip offers a mix of leisure and retail experiences, with McDonald’s among its established locators, and approximately 35,000 sqm. of available leasable area. Its role within the estate demonstrates how CDM’s mixed-use components are being activated early, creating momentum that benefits surrounding zones as development progresses.

Beyond IL Corso, CDM highlighted the activation of its frontage, anchored by incoming locators such as Bo’s Coffee, Jollibee, and Chowking. The broader estate will also include Future Golf and Caltex, reflecting increasing confidence in CDM as a viable business address and reinforcing the estate’s transition from vision to functioning district.

Complementing its urban framework, CDM offers a select range of commercial lot spaces integrated into key public and waterfront environments. The Greenway Block sits adjacent to a 1.3-hectare Linear Park with 20 lots sized from 1,505 sqm. to 2,189 sqm., while the Coastal Block presents 5 prime oceanfront lots ranging from 3,333 sqm. to 4,614 sqm.

Foresight as strategy, not speculation

The program’s special feng shui talk by Coach Johnson Chua added a broader perspective on foresight, reinforcing themes of timing, alignment, and intentional decision-making. Rather than treating foresight as prediction, the discussion positioned it as preparation. It emphasized recognizing opportunities early and acting with clarity before momentum becomes obvious to everyone else. An engaged Q&A followed, echoing the sentiment that well-timed and well-informed decisions often define long-term outcomes.

The afternoon closed with a socials segment that allowed brokers and the CDM team to continue conversations around market readiness, client strategy, and emerging demand. By then, the takeaway was clear. CDM has moved beyond anticipation and into formation, with competitive pricing accentuating the strength of timely entry into the emerging district. What remains is who chooses to enter while the advantage of being early still for the taking.

As CDM advances its vision as the city of tomorrow, the briefing reinforced a compelling invitation: be among the first in CDM. First to align with a CBD built on foresight, first to leverage CDM’s scale and infrastructure already in motion, and first to shape the opportunities that will define the future of Metro Cebu. (PR)