As pickleball booms in Cebu, so do the costs

THE pickleball craze may have caught on among Cebuanos, but the sport’s rising costs are raising doubts about how accessible it really is.

Pickleball courts in Cebu are fuller than ever. The sport has earned a reputation as one of the friendliest games to pick up, with simple rules and a community that welcomes beginners. However, several players and coaches say the costs of equipment, coaching, and court rentals can make the sport difficult to sustain.

Unlike tennis or badminton, which can feel technical to beginners, pickleball has grown rapidly across the province. Its rise was highlighted in March 11 when Cebu hosted the Kosmas Pickle Fest 2026, a five-day tournament organized by Kosmas Athletic Ventures Corp. and Sunrise Events Inc. The event marked a decade since pickleball’s introduction to the city and drew players from novice to open divisions.

For Denise Luz Roque, a 41-year-old player and member of the “Dinkaholics” sports association, the cost of starting the sport was relatively affordable. “At the beginning, we spent around P3,000 for two paddles purchased from Decathlon,” she said.

However, her spending increased as she continued playing. Within a month, she upgraded to a paddle worth P16,000. She later bought a P3,000 sports bag, P6,000 shoes, and P6,000 protective eyewear, along with coaching sessions costing about P500 per hour.

“I already anticipated that I would eventually spend more as I improved in the sport,” Roque said. “The costs were mostly part of an intentional upgrade rather than something that happened without me realizing it.”

When asked whether someone earning minimum wage could realistically sustain the hobby, Luz Roque said it was still possible. “There are many affordable options available online through platforms like Shopee and Lazada, where beginners can buy cheaper paddles and gear,” she said. Her total spending, however, had by then exceeded P31,000.

Cost of Improvement

Coaching and court rental rates add to the expense. Sophia Baliar, a Level 1 certified pickleball coach in Cebu, said her clientele consists mostly of beginners and recreational players. She charges P1,300 for a two-hour session, excluding court rental. While some middle-class players can afford coaching, others cannot and often negotiate for lower rates.

“If they ask for a discount, if I send my rates for private or group sessions, they usually try to negotiate, especially students,” she said. Baliar added that some students have also stopped mid-way through their sessions due to cost. Players who cannot afford court rentals often rely on free open play but face long waiting times due to paddle stacking.

Supply and Demand

The sport’s growing popularity has led some businesses to convert public spaces into pickleball facilities. Basketball courts and open lots have been repurposed as pickleball courts to meet rising demand.

Luz Roque viewed the trend positively. “I think this is a positive development because having more courts could eventually help lower rental prices and give players more options,” she said.

Axel Jyke Jimenez, who opened Hillhouse Multi-Purpose Court on Kapaz Street in Catarman, Liloan, in September 2025, said the decision to go public was driven by demand. “I decided to open my court to the public, especially for pickleball, as I saw this sport was in demand,” he said.

Hillhouse charges P150 on weekdays and P250 on weekends for day use, and P250 for night use every day. Jimenez said his rates are intentionally lower than most facilities because he does not need to pay for rent and manpower. He estimates that building and maintaining two to three courts costs between P200,000 and P300,000.

Jimenez acknowledged concerns about rising costs. “I agree with some players that pickleball is becoming too expensive, especially as paddles keep upgrading,” he said. “But if you enjoy playing it and you’re into it, well, everything has its price.”

On the growing trend of converting public spaces into pickleball courts, Jimenez said the motivation is largely financial. “It’s mostly for profit. Accessibility is just an added factor if the spot or location happens to be convenient for players,” he said.

On whether more courts would bring prices down, he said a price drop is possible, but not anytime soon as the sport is still at its peak.

Exclusivity vs. Expense

Equipment costs follow a similar pattern, with entry-level paddles at Decathlon starting at P2,500, while more advanced brands like Vatic, Joola, and Paddletek can cost well over P10,000.

Some players, however, question whether those prices are justified. Kristina Cordero, a 20-year-old student, owns three paddles, each costing around P18,000, and pays P50 per night to play in her subdivision in Lapu-Lapu City. Despite her relatively low court fees, she said the sport’s pricing remains a concern.

“If I’m being honest, I think owners or businesses have taken advantage of the pickleball trend, making everything expensive at a very unreasonable price, especially the paddles,” Cordero said. “As much as I want everyone to experience the excitement and joy of this sport, having a good source of income is an important factor to sustain this hobby.”

On the community, Cordero said the growth of clubs and private facilities has created a split. “It became more open to the public, but at the same time, a specific group or club members share their own exclusivity,” she said, adding that she would not describe the sport as luxurious, but rather expensive.

Baliar, who also sells pickleball equipment, pushed back on the idea that beginners need expensive gear. She recommends Kawasaki or T700 carbon fiber paddles for beginners, which range from P800 to P1,500. She advises upgrading only after a player has mastered ball control and consistent drives, which typically costs between P2,000 and P3,000.

While she believes better equipment can improve performance, she said it should not discourage beginners. “As long as you master the skills, the paddle won’t matter — you can win through skill alone,” she said.

Baliar shared Cordero’s view that the sport is becoming expensive, but also drew a distinction between expensive and exclusive. “Pickleball itself is not really exclusive because it’s easy to learn and very beginner-friendly. Anyone can join — kids, seniors, beginners, or athletes,” she said. “The problem is it can start to feel exclusive if access becomes limited, like when most games are held in private clubs, require memberships, or regular sessions become too expensive.”

She added that while the sport is becoming more expensive, it is not yet fully exclusive. “As a coach, my goal is to keep the sport accessible while it grows — not to make it only for a select few,” she said.

Economic Reality

The cost of playing pickleball also varies by location. Eisna Butawan, also a 20-year-old student, began playing pickleball in Baybay, Leyte, where the sport had already been established for two to three years before its boom in Cebu. In the province, open play costs P100 per game, with a P500 membership reducing that to P50. In Cebu, she plays in a parking lot near IT Park, where players bring their own nets, and access is free.

“Here in Cebu, it can be harder,” Butawan said. “Even if there are free courts, you still need a paddle. But if someone lets you borrow equipment, then it becomes more accessible.”

On pricing, she said the higher costs in the city are justifiable. “Even though the prices in the city are significantly higher than those in the province, it is understandable because the cost of maintaining the space is higher here,” she said.

When asked whether she would encourage a student or someone from a working-class background to try the sport, Butawan said she would. “I never thought I would be able to play it well because I am not very sporty,” she said. “But once you start playing regularly, you get used to it, and it becomes really enjoyable.”

The minimum daily wage in Expanded Metro Cebu was raised to P540 in October 2025 under Wage Order No. ROVII-26. At 22 working days a month, that amounts to roughly P11,880 before taxes and deductions — a figure that a single mid-range pickleball paddle can already exceed. Court fees, coaching, and proper footwear add further costs.

Pickleball courts in Cebu show no signs of emptying, but as the sport continues to grow, questions remain about who can afford to keep coming back.

Kirsten Venice L. Abcede / University of Philippines Cebu