As repairs start, V-hires move to Taboan

V-HIRE operations at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) was temporarily relocated near Taboan Public Market at 9 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2026, to give way to asphalt overlay and drainage improvement works inside the terminal.

CSBT administrator Ahmed Cuizon said the asphalting and drainage project will cover more than 3,000 square meters and is expected to be completed within seven to 10 days, or between March 20 and 23, ahead of the anticipated influx of passengers during Holy Week.

The project, with a contract amount of P12 million, will be undertaken by Ten Twenty Allied Developers. Major construction activities will be carried out from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., while only skeletal work will be done during the day to minimize disruptions to terminal operations.

Cuizon said the project had been approved and awarded as early as October last year, but was delayed due to unfavorable weather conditions.

To facilitate the works, some bus parking areas inside the terminal will be temporarily cleared, prompting the relocation of V-hire units to a designated area near Taboan Public Market, similar to the arrangement implemented during the Sinulog Festival.

No ID, No Entry policy

Meanwhile, Cuizon said both the CSBT and the Cebu North Bus Terminal will implement a “No ID, No Entry” policy starting March 30.

The policy will apply to bus operators, drivers, conductors, concessionaires and Cebu Provincial Government employees assigned to the terminals.

Cuizon said the measure was prompted by reports that some individuals who are not passengers board buses outside the terminal and disembark inside, where they approach passengers or compete with vendors operating within the terminal.

Normal operations at the CSBT will resume once the project is completed. Cuizon added that additional personnel will be deployed and more air-conditioning units installed in preparation for the expected surge of passengers during Holy Week. / CDF