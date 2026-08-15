As Senate hears Duterte case, Cebu students seek answers

Rhey Gogo / Labogon National High School

WHILE senators weigh allegations against Vice President Sara Duterte, Cebu students are also watching the impeachment proceedings, trying to understand what the case could mean for the country’s leadership and future.

For some young Filipinos, the proceedings are more than a political controversy. They are an opportunity to learn how impeachment works, how public officials are held accountable and how citizens can evaluate competing claims and evidence.

Students from different schools in Cebu said they may not fully understand all the legal details of the case, but they believe young people should pay attention to the proceedings and learn from both sides.

The impeachment case reached the Senate after the House of Representatives approved the articles of impeachment against Duterte. She faces allegations involving the use of confidential funds and other accusations, including alleged threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., former House speaker Martin Romualdez and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos. Duterte has denied the

allegations.

Under the Constitution, the Senate serves as the impeachment court. Senators hear the prosecution and defense before deciding whether an impeached official should be convicted or acquitted.

For Niño Vincent Condor Igot, an 18-year-old Grade 12 student from Don Andres Soriano National High School in Toledo City, following the proceedings means looking beyond political loyalties and paying attention to the evidence presented by both sides.

“Yes, the impeachment process is important for the country to determine if the Vice President actually committed acts that undermine public trust, or if her political adversaries and the prosecutors are making claims without concrete evidence. We Filipinos need to follow and understand this process because every trial uses a significant budget funded by the Filipino people, meaning we deserve to know the truth,” Igot said.

Igot said Filipinos should examine the claims, evidence and statements presented by both the prosecution and defense because the proceedings could affect public confidence in the country’s institutions.

For 14-year-old Echizen Villanueva, a Grade 9 student from Fervent Academy in Mandaue City, the case is also connected to questions about the country’s future leadership.

“In my opinion, this impeachment case could make or break the future of our country. The Philippines is not in a good state right now, with corruption, crime and higher-up officials doing nothing. Since Sara is a potential future president, the ruling of this case could decide whether our country will prosper or fall further,” Villanueva said.

Villanueva said the outcome could influence how Filipinos view the country’s leaders and political institutions.

The different views of the two students reflect the broader questions surrounding the impeachment: whether the allegations can be proven, how political conflicts affect public institutions and how the proceedings could shape public trust in government.

For students following the case, however, understanding the proceedings can be just as important as taking a position on them.

The impeachment process provides young Filipinos with an opportunity to distinguish allegations from established facts, examine evidence and hear competing arguments before forming conclusions.

As the proceedings continue, students like Igot and Villanueva are among the young Filipinos watching how the country’s institutions handle a case involving one of its highest-ranking officials.

For them, the impeachment is not simply a political contest. It is also a lesson in how democracy, accountability and public trust work — and why citizens have a stake in what happens inside the Senate.