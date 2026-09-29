AS Watson delivers 10% global health growth

On World Pharmacists Day, AS Watson, the parent company of Watsons Philippines, celebrates the contribution of more than 3,300 pharmacists and nearly 10,000 health professionals who help customers proactively manage their health and well-being every day through its network of over 1,770 pharmacies worldwide.

Driven by growing customer interest in preventive healthcare and self-care, AS Watson recorded 10% growth in global health sales over the past year, reflecting increasing demand for products and services that support overall well-being and healthier lifestyles.

“As healthcare continues to evolve from treatment to prevention, AS Watson is supporting customers with trusted professional advice, personalized and innovative O+O (Offline plus Online) healthcare solutions. We proudly recognize our pharmacists and healthcare professionals whose expertise and dedication make a meaningful difference to the health of customers and communities every day," Peter Macnab, International Commercial Director of AS Watson, said.

AS Watson Unveils Global Health Research

To better understand evolving customer health behaviors, AS Watson unveiled findings from its Global Health Research, conducted by WISE, its customer experience insights division, among over 11,000 respondents across 10 markets in Europe and Asia.

The survey found that health concerns (43%) are the main driver of health product adoption, with professional advice (41%) from healthcare experts remaining a key influence alongside recommendations from family and friends (32%).

Customers are increasingly adopting an offline and online approach to product research, combining online research (82%), health professional consultations (49%) and in-store product discovery (44%). When making purchase decisions, they consider a combination of price and promotion (56%), brand trust (48%), and product benefits (45%).

The findings highlight the increasingly important role pharmacists play in preventive healthcare, helping customers make informed health decisions through trusted professional advice and guidance.