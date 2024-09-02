‘ASCEND’: The future of art at Tubô Cebu Art Fair 2024

Tubô Cebu Art Fair recently returned for another remarkable edition from August 30 to September 1, 2024, at Ayala Center Cebu. This year’s event shattered expectations, merging traditional art forms with cutting-edge technology and immersive experiences.

Themed “ASCEND,” the sixth annual Cebu Art Fair elevated Cebu’s art scene to unprecedented heights. Together with Cebu Art Book Fair (CABF), Cebu Art Fair created a pulsating hub of creativity that spanned visual arts, independent publishing, and digital innovation.

CABF spotlighted trailblazing local talents like Cebu’s Giann Alipar, known as Maraschin0 Bb, who blended the visual elements of art with storytelling, and Julius Advincula, or Subhelic, a Leyte-born artist who delves into themes of impermanence, extinction, and the intricate connection between humans and nature through visual art, nature journaling, and tattooing.

Additionally, CABF highlighted captivating works from both local and international publishers, including Antecedence by Celso Pepito, Between by Juan Juana, Deep Simulator by AG, and Ukyab by Bathalad Sugbo.

Visitors were able to experience interactive workshops, curated signature collections, and special installations as well as a zine-sharing session and a poster show titled, “Maayong Bungkag.”

“We’re pushing boundaries and redefining what’s possible in the Cebuano art scene,” said Fair Curator Jay Jore. “This year’s collaboration with CABF allows us to present an even more diverse and exciting program, truly representing the ascending artistic prowess of Cebu.”

Beginning with only 30 booths in 2018, Tubô has skyrocketed in size, now proudly hosting over 100 booths and featuring the creations of more than 600 artists from across the Philippines.

Tubô Cebu Art Fair is proudly presented by the Arts Council of Cebu Foundation, Inc., the Local Government of Cebu City, Cebu City Arts Month, and Ayala Center Cebu. The event was made possible with the generous support of Jose T. Joya Gallery, Tops Art Fest, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Virginia Foods, Inc., D+B Wines Spirits, Black Smokehaus, Pepper Lunch, Islands Souvenirs, Kenny Rogers Roasters, Quest Hotel, and Shakey’s.

For more information, visit @tubocebu and @cebuabf on Instagram and Facebook.