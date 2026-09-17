Asean AI program to train 1.7M learners, educators

MORE than 1.7 million students, K-12 teachers and university faculty members across Southeast Asia are set to receive practical artificial intelligence (AI) training through an expanded regional program running through 2028.

The next phase of AI Ready Asean, now under the AI Opportunity Fund: Asia-Pacific, will shift its focus from basic AI awareness to applied learning, helping educators and students use AI in teaching, learning, research and workforce preparation, the Asean

Foundation said.

The program has received endorsement from the Asean Senior Officials Meeting on Education and is being implemented by the Asean Foundation in collaboration with AVPN, with support from Google.org and the Asian

Development Bank.

The initiative will work with local implementing partners in Asean member states to develop locally adapted curricula and deliver applied AI training to K-12 teachers, tertiary students and

faculty members.

The Asean Foundation will also coordinate with education ministries to align implementation with national AI and education priorities and complement existing programs, according to the release.

The program is expected to help strengthen AI skills needed for the region’s workforce as businesses and institutions increasingly integrate AI into their operations.

“Phase 1 showed us that Asean’s youth, educators, and communities are ready to

engage with AI when given the right tools and support,” Asean Foundation executive director Dr. Piti Srisangnam said in

a statement.

Phase 2

The second phase will focus on embedding practical AI skills across education systems and promoting responsible and confident use of the technology, he added.

Beyond training, the foundation will hold regional and national meetings involving government, businesses, academics, AI practitioners and other stakeholders to exchange knowledge and generate insights for AI education policies and strategies. The fourth regional convening is scheduled for December 2026

in Singapore.

The initiative is aligned with the Asean Socio-Cultural Community and Asean Economic Community strategic plans for 2026-2030, as well as the Asean Work Plan on Education 2026-2030, particularly on digital learning, workforce competitiveness, lifelong learning and responsible use of AI.

Funding

The AI Opportunity Fund: Asia-Pacific is a $35-million regional initiative led by AVPN, with support from Google.org and ADB. Launched in 2024, it aims to provide AI training to educators, workers and micro, small and medium enterprises across Asia-Pacific.

As of June 2026, the fund had trained more than 500,000 workers and 50,000 small businesses in the region.

/ KOC