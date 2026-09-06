Asean Awards open nominations to SMEs

The Asean Business Awards (ABA) 2026 has opened nominations and applications to startups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large companies across Southeast Asia, with awards covering business performance, innovation, sustainability and regional integration.

The awards recognize companies and business leaders contributing to economic activity and development in the region, including through cross-border value chains, digital transformation and inclusive business practices.

Philippine business leaders previously recognized with Legacy Awards include Henry Sy Sr., John Gokongwei and Jaime Zobel de Ayala.

Philippine companies have also received awards in categories including SME Excellence, Inclusive Business, Agri-Food, Retail and Sustainability.

The 2026 program includes the Priority Integration Sector Excellence Award, which recognizes established companies and high-growth SMEs based on business performance, cross-border value chains and activity in priority sectors.

The eight sectors are agriculture and agri-food; human capital and business services; manufacturing and industrial technology; infrastructure, connectivity and supply chain; omni-channel and retail trade; artificial intelligence and digital transformation; creative economy, culture and tourism; and energy and renewable energy.

The categories are open to both SMEs and large enterprises.

The SME Excellence Award is limited to SMEs and assesses market performance, financial health and potential for regional or global expansion.

It has three categories: growth and innovation, which covers new or improved products, services, processes and business models; employment, which recognizes workplace and workforce development; and corporate social responsibility, which covers responsible business practices and their impact on workers, communities and the environment.

Other areas covered by the 2026 awards include gender equality, economic empowerment and MSME development.

The program also highlights sectors including creative industries, semiconductors, green technology and agri-tech, as well as initiatives related to Asean connectivity, digital trade and regional value-chain integration. / KOC