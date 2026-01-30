Asean backs single-destination tourism branding

ASEAN tourism ministers on Friday, January 30, 2026, reported continued recovery in the region’s tourism sector and endorsed a new five-year roadmap to position Southeast Asia as a single, high-quality and sustainable destination.

In a joint media statement read by Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, chair of the Asean Tourism Forum 2026, the ministers said Asean recorded about 144 million international visitors in 2025, reflecting sustained growth supported by improved connectivity, diversified tourism products, and stronger marketing efforts.

The ministers cited progress under the Asean Tourism Strategic Plan (ATSP) 2016–2025, including wider adoption of Asean tourism standards, continued implementation of the Mutual Recognition Arrangement on Tourism Professionals, and joint regional promotions.

They agreed to advance cooperation under the Asean Tourism Sectoral Plan 2026–2030 and the Asean Tourism Marketing Strategy 2026–2030, which aim to strengthen Asean branding, expand digital and data-driven marketing, and promote the region as a seamless tourism destination.

The meeting highlighted cruise tourism as a growing market segment and called for improved port connectivity, streamlined travel facilitation, enhanced safety and service standards, and the promotion of multi-destination cruise itineraries across Asean.

Ministers also reaffirmed support for increased investments in tourism infrastructure, particularly in secondary and tertiary destinations, to promote more inclusive growth. They also welcomed the Philippines’ initiative to develop an Asean Sustainable and Resilient Tourism Outlook as a priority economic deliverable under its 2026 chairmanship.

During the Asean Tourism Standards Awards ceremony, more than 200 establishments and destinations across the region were recognized under various Asean tourism awards.

The ministers also agreed that the 30th Asean Tourism Ministers Meeting will be held in Singapore in January 2027. (KOC)