Asean calls for Middle East restraint

THE 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) called for maximum restraint and an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Middle East, warning that escalating tensions threaten regional stability as well as global trade, energy security, and supply chains.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, the Asean foreign ministers expressed “serious concern” over the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East, particularly the renewed hostilities involving the United States and Iran.

They said the conflict undermines ongoing diplomatic efforts and reduces the prospects for a peaceful resolution through dialogue.

The ministers urged all parties to avoid actions that could further aggravate the crisis and reaffirmed the importance of resolving disputes through diplomacy and in accordance with international law.

Asean also stressed the need to safeguard maritime safety and freedom of navigation, expressing concern over any unilateral or discriminatory measures that could disrupt the movement of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and other international waterways.

The bloc called for the restoration of safe, continuous, and unimpeded transit in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), while emphasizing the protection of seafarers and commercial shipping.

The ministers warned that prolonged tensions could have significant consequences for regional trade, energy markets, food security, and agricultural supply chains, particularly the availability of fertilizers.

They said Asean would strengthen cross-sector coordination to mitigate the impact of global disruptions and sustain the region’s resilience and economic growth.

The statement also acknowledged the immediate and long-term effects of the conflict on Asean citizens and highlighted ongoing regional and national efforts to cushion the socioeconomic impact through timely support, including access to healthcare and essential services for vulnerable groups.

Asean reaffirmed the obligation of all states to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure during armed conflict, and ensure the safety of United Nations peacekeepers and humanitarian workers in accordance with international law.

The ministers also reiterated their commitment to provide emergency consular assistance to Asean nationals affected by the crisis and pledged to strengthen regional coordination through Asean-led mechanisms and dialogue platforms to mitigate the conflict’s impact on Southeast Asia. / KOC