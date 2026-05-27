Asean chairship reaping huge gains for PH tourism

THE Philippines’ chairship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) is giving the country more than regional prestige — it is also boosting tourism and hospitality revenues by attracting more Southeast Asian travelers and international events.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) said the Philippines is positioning itself as a top destination for affluent Asean travelers as Southeast Asia moves toward becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2030.

“Our strategy during our chairship takes advantage of this shift,” DOT spokesperson Ina Zara-Loyola said, noting that the government wants the Philippines to become a “top-of-mind choice” for regional tourists.

The economic gains are already being felt. In January alone, the country generated P1.44 billion in sales leads during the 2026 Travel Exchange and Asean Tourism Forum (ATF) held in Cebu, which hosted over 2,000 delegates.

The hospitality sector is also benefiting from higher demand for hotel rooms, meetings, transport, food services, and curated travel experiences linked to Asean events.

Loleth So, president of the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association, said the meetings are helping position the Philippines as a competitive player in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions market.

“At a time when parts of the industry are experiencing softer performance due to global uncertainties, these opportunities help offset losses and sustain business momentum,” she said.

Cebu has emerged as the centerpiece of the Philippines’ Asean hosting duties, having hosted both the Asean Tourism Forum in January and the 48th Asean Leaders’ Summit in May.

Industry groups said Cebu was chosen because of its mature tourism infrastructure, strong hotel inventory, and connectivity to destinations such as Bohol, Siquijor, Dumaguete, Siargao, and Palawan.

Tourism Congress of the Philippines president James Montenegro said Cebu offers a balanced tourism ecosystem that combines leisure, business, culture, gastronomy, diving, wellness, and shopping.

“Asean travelers today are not only looking for destinations; they are looking for authentic and warm human experiences,” he said.

Montenegro added that the Philippines should maximize its Asean chairship by improving regional air connectivity, strengthening cruise and island-hopping tourism, and pushing for closer cooperation on sustainability and digital tourism systems.

The Philippines has also seen steady growth in Asean arrivals since the region adopted visa-free travel arrangements in 2006. DOT data showed visitor arrivals from nine Asean countries reached 446,227 last year, more than double the 202,886 recorded in 2006. Popular destinations among Southeast Asians include Boracay, Palawan, and Bohol.

Despite strong competition from neighboring destinations, Montenegro said the Philippines retains a unique advantage through its hospitality and authenticity.

“Many Asean destinations compete on infrastructure, pricing, or scale. The Philippines competes best on warmth, service, authenticity, and human engagement,” he said.

Singapore and Malaysia remain the Philippines’ largest Asean tourism markets, while repeat visits are increasing among Thai and Indonesian travelers.

The DOT said it is also promoting emerging destinations beyond traditional tourist hotspots while working to expand regional air connectivity, which currently totals 82,628 inbound seats weekly from Asean countries. / PNA