Asean defense ministers in Cebu for security talks

ASEAN member states must preserve regional unity despite their differences as security challenges continue to confront the region, Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. said Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026.

Teodoro made the statement as he opened the 20th Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) in Lapu-Lapu City, where defense leaders gathered to discuss regional security and cooperation.

“In a fragmenting world, our internal stability and intra-Asean unity are vital, perhaps even in the future existential,” Teodoro said.

Upholding principles

He said a united Asean is necessary to uphold the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, the peaceful settlement of disputes and the renunciation of the threat or use of force.

Teodoro acknowledged differences among Asean member states, including those involving the South China Sea, but stressed that these should not divide the regional bloc.

“We must therefore not allow our differences to divide us from within,” Teodoro said.

“And where such differences exist, including in the South China Sea, we shall settle them through peaceful and legal means,” Teodoro said.

Peaceful resolutions

Teodoro welcomed efforts by Cambodia and Thailand to maintain their ceasefire agreement and pursue a peaceful and lasting solution to their dispute.

He said the Philippines remains committed to participating in the Asean observer team process established by regional leaders, while respecting the sensitivities of the parties involved.

As ADMM chair, Teodoro identified three key areas that the Philippines wants to guide discussions during the meetings.

Security cooperation

Aside from preserving Asean unity, he called for stronger practical cooperation among defense establishments to maintain trust and deliver concrete results through the ADMM and ADMM-Plus mechanisms.

He cited progress in maritime security, the protection of critical underwater infrastructure and people-to-people exchanges, but said more needs to be done more quickly.

Teodoro also pushed for expanded cooperation on food and energy security amid supply chain disruptions caused by conflicts outside the region. He said that a possible Super El Niño could affect food, water, electricity and connectivity across countries, which could have serious security implications.

Engaging candidly

The defense chief urged his counterparts to engage in open discussions on threats facing the region, particularly during bilateral meetings and other engagements on the sidelines of the summit.

While governments are constrained in their public statements by national policies and diplomatic considerations, Teodoro said defense officials should be able to discuss concerns candidly in an atmosphere of trust.

Such discussions, he said, could help Asean countries improve mutual understanding, find common ground and respond more effectively to challenges facing individual states and the region as a whole.

This year’s meeting coincides with the 20th anniversary of the ADMM and the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia. Teodoro described the treaty, signed in 1976, as a cornerstone of regional peace and prosperity.

Over the past two decades, he said the ADMM has provided a platform for dialogue and practical defense cooperation and has helped translate Asean’s shared objectives into concrete initiatives.

The Philippines is chairing this year’s meetings under the theme “Navigating Our Future Together.” Teodoro said the Philippine delegation would work with its regional partners to implement initiatives aimed at achieving a “peaceful, stable, and prosperous Southeast Asia and a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The 20th ADMM forms part of the high-level defense meetings being held in Cebu in the last week of October. The meetings also include engagements under the ADMM-Plus, which brings Asean defense ministers together with the bloc’s dialogue partners. / DPC