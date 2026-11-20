THE Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement (Defa) is expected to expand regional market access for Philippine businesses, particularly small enterprises, by harmonizing rules on digital transactions, an economist said.

In a Radyo Pilipinas interview on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2026, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort said common regulations would facilitate cross-border business and payments while protecting consumers online.

“Kumbaga ano kasi dapat harmonize po ‘yung batas, ‘yung rules. Para ah we can transact with each other at ease. So unified ‘yung rules (Laws and rules should be harmonized so we can transact with each other with ease),” he said.

Defa is the region’s first digital economy agreement, which was signed by Asean’s 11 member states in Manila on Nov. 14, 2026, establishing common rules for around 680 million consumers.

It is expected to double the region’s projected digital economy value from $1 trillion to $2 trillion by 2030.

The agreement seeks to reduce costs and bureaucracy, including paperwork and payment delays, to help small and medium enterprises enter the regional market.

It covers cybersecurity, online consumer protection, digital identity and cooperation on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Ricafort said broader access to regional buyers could help Philippine online sellers increase sales and become export-oriented, while consumers would benefit from more choices.

“Pareho do’n sa mga bumibili at ‘yung mga negosyo na nagbebenta, mas maraming kita, mas maraming trabaho, mas maraming oportunidad (For both buyers and businesses selling their products, there would be more income, more jobs and more opportunities),” he said.

He described Asean as a market of more than 700 million people, compared with more than 115 million Filipinos, underscoring the opportunities beyond the domestic market.

However, Ricafort said businesses must prepare for stronger competition and account for shipping costs when serving more distant markets.

“Ah so ‘yon po ‘yung challenge. Kasi syempre, kompetisyon pwedeng may matalo diyan ‘pag hindi lumaban. Oh mayro’n namang pwedeng manalo and it would bring out the best, ‘yung competitive advantages natin (That is the challenge because some may lose if they cannot compete. Others may succeed, bringing out our competitive advantages),” he said.

Ricafort said digital commerce could help level the playing field for enterprises with limited capital, including home-based businesses that cannot afford physical stores.

Traditional retailers have also adapted by selling online,

offering consumers the convenience of home delivery, he added.

Even without physical shops, businesses would still need packaging, delivery, warehousing and other logistics services to move products from sellers to buyers.

“And usually, ‘yung mga technological innovation, lumalabas ‘yan ‘pagka may kompetisyon, ‘pagka may challenge. Syempre dapat pagalingan palagi ‘yan ng nag-e-evolve eh. Parang ano ‘yan eh, parang evolution ‘yan. Either we adapt or we get extinct (Technological innovations usually emerge when there is competition and a challenge. Businesses must continually improve as things evolve. Either we adapt or we get extinct),” he said. / PNA