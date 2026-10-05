Asean energy top PH agenda

THE Philippines is seeking stronger Asean energy cooperation to contain the impact of supply disruptions and volatile fuel and electricity prices on businesses and households, as it hosts this week’s regional energy meetings.

As Asean chair, the Philippines will push for closer regional coordination on energy security, electricity connectivity, petroleum supply preparedness and investments in cleaner energy.

The 44th Asean Ministers on Energy Meeting and associated meetings will be held Monday, Oct. 5, to Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, at the Philippine International Convention Center.

The meetings come as global energy market volatility can quickly translate into higher transport and food costs, pressure on business operating expenses and greater uncertainty for households.

A key priority is advancing the Asean Power Grid through an enhanced memorandum of understanding. Discussions will cover task force work plans, a proposed regional planning framework and a framework for submarine power cable development.

Stronger electricity connections could help Asean member-states maximize available energy resources, improve grid resilience and facilitate greater renewable energy integration.

The Philippines will also support progress toward the ratification and operational readiness of the Asean Framework Agreement on Petroleum Security, which provides a framework for coordinated regional action during serious petroleum supply disruptions.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said recent pressures in international energy markets underscore the need for stronger national preparedness through regional cooperation.

“Energy security is a shared challenge,” Garin said, noting that global energy market developments can affect fuel costs and availability, disrupt industries and put pressure on households.

The meetings will also advance the Asean Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation 2026–2030, linking energy security with cleaner and more diversified energy sources, efficiency, infrastructure development and an inclusive energy transition.

Investment push

The Philippines is also using the meetings to promote energy investment opportunities.

More than 1,500 delegates are expected at the 26th Asean Energy Business Forum, including investors, financial institutions, technology providers and development partners.

The forum will focus on turning regional priorities into partnerships and investible projects, covering the APG, renewable energy, energy efficiency, financing and infrastructure.

A Philippine Energy Investment Forum will also showcase investment opportunities in the country’s energy sector.

The meetings will further tackle sustainable aviation fuel, regional energy management and the latest Asean Energy Outlook. The Philippines will also host the fourth Asia Zero Emission Community Ministerial Meeting on energy security and decarbonization.

The government said the engagements aim to strengthen infrastructure, mobilize investment, support innovation and create jobs while building a more resilient regional energy system. / KOC