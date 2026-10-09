Asean execs polish fuel stockpiling bid

THE possibility of the Philippines being a regional fuel stockpiling hub remains under study, but Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said making the country a priority once the need arises will be among the considerations.

Garin, in a briefing after the closing of the 44th Asean Ministers on Energy Meeting at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, said a study is now being conducted with the help of Japan under the Asia Zero Emission Community (Azec) and its Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

“We’re doing a feasibility study and all the other studies necessary to determine if we establish it in the Philippines and if we do, where and how the logistics will be,” she said.

In terms of the Asean Petroleum Security Agreement (Apsa) the regional emergency fuel-sharing framework eyed to be tapped in times of supply shortages, Garin said “the decision to be a regional stockpiling location is incumbent on the country itself.”

“So, they will decide if they want to decide to be the location. And what will be the terms on how they will sell or make the stocks available? I think that should be determined by the country itself,” she said.

Garin clarified that regional hub proposal is different from the proposed P30-billion facility to be established inside the Philippine National Oil Co. property in Bataan, eyed to ensure higher domestic supply.

Relatively, a joint statement was issued Thursday night by the ministers of Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Lao PDR, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam after holding the 4th Asia Zero Emission Community Ministerial Meeting, held with the DOE and the METI.

Among others, the statement cited progress on the move to have oil stockpiling capacity in the region, aimed to ensure resiliency of energy supply chain.

“The most advanced efforts are support for the development of oil stockpiling systems in each country and regional joint stockpiling on a voluntary basis and subject to national capacity, particularly through the Economic Research Institute for Asean and East Asia regional oil stockpiling study,” it said.

“We acknowledge the importance of Apsa in guiding regional stockpiling initiative. We encourage Azec partner countries to make progress on strengthening their energy supply systems by coordinating policy recommendations or conducting projects related to the Work Programme, taking into account different national circumstances,” it added. / PNA