ORGANIZERS of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Trade Expo 2026 are developing two online platforms to help small businesses and weaving communities reach overseas buyers after the three-day event.

In a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon interview on Monday, Expo chairperson Rosemarie Rafael said Kahanga-Hangang Pilipinas will showcase Philippine products, while Way of the Weave will feature textiles from other Asean countries.

The platforms are intended to let buyers browse and order products after the expo.

“As I have always mentioned before kailangan talaga maipakita natin sa ating mga exhibitors or ating mga MSMEs and entrepreneurs na mayroon puwedeng gawin from being informal to formal to global (We need to show our exhibitors, MSMEs and entrepreneurs how they can move from informal operations to formal businesses and reach global markets),” she said.

The expo ran from Nov. 10 to 12 as a side event of the Asean Women Economic Summit, which took place on Nov. 10.

The Women Business Council Philippines, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the Philippine Commission on Women organized the event under the theme “Weaving the Future Together.”

Rafael said embassies helped organizers connect with participants abroad. Asean member states took part, along with dialogue partners Japan and India

The exhibits highlighted distinctive textiles from across the region, including weaves from Cambodia, Myanmar, and Timor-Leste and the work of the Mulberry Center in Laos, which Rafael cited for its approach to sustainable weaving.

From exhibits to business deals

Rafael said the DTI’s Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) helped arrange meetings between prospective buyers and sellers before the expo.

A Philippine company expressed interest in working with an Indonesian batik supplier, while other buyers showed interest in products by winners of the Amazing Weaves Distinction Awards.

“So, we have the database and the database is actually with DTI-EMB to help us follow through on that,” she said.

Rafael said the DTI and other government agencies are helping micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) learn to use e-commerce to reach more buyers and do business across borders.

She cited the DTI’s Itaas ang Pinay initiative, which offers virtual workshops and involves regional offices in helping small businesses use online platforms.

Support for weaving communities

The Philippine pavilion featured three Amazing Weaves Distinction Award winners from different regions, who attended with local officials.

The awards brought together Philippine weaving communities with the Galing Pook Foundation, the Department of Science and Technology’s Philippine Textile Research Institute, and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, with a focus on trade, tourism and training.

“When we came up with the competition or the distinction award, we really made it a requirement na dapat LGU nandoon magsusuporta sa constituents nila (When we organized the awards, we required local government units to support their participating communities),” Rafael said.

She cited Pangasinan, where sustained support for financing and product development helped local producers reach Manila FAME after more than 20 years.

Rafael said organizers want to pursue intellectual property protection for woven patterns to guard against copying.

She also called for closer coordination across the weaving industry, from sourcing and processing to marketing, and urged Filipinos to buy locally woven products. / PNA