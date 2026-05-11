Asean eyes AI boost for MSMEs

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. underscored the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation in strengthening Southeast Asia’s resilience and supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) during the 48th Association of southeast Asian Nation (Asean) Summit in Cebu.

Speaking before members of the media following the summit meetings on Friday, May 8, 2026, Marcos said Asean leaders recognized that AI and digital tools could help improve energy forecasting, food systems monitoring and the delivery of protection services across the region, particularly amid growing global uncertainties.

“We also recognize the role of innovation. AI and digital tools can sharpen energy forecasting, food system monitor and social protection delivery, provided they remain anchored in human judgment, accountability and in global standards,” Marcos said.

The President linked the use of AI to Asean’s broader push for regional resilience as leaders tackled pressing concerns involving energy security, food supply disruptions and the protection of Asean nationals abroad amid tensions in the Middle East.

Marcos said Asean leaders agreed on the need to strengthen supply chains, support agri-MSMEs and smallholder farmers, and promote climate-smart agriculture as rising oil prices and global disruptions continue to affect economies across Southeast Asia.

He added that the region’s digital transformation agenda would play a critical role in helping businesses, particularly MSMEs, adapt to emerging challenges and opportunities.

During the summit, Asean also welcomed the support of the Asian Development Bank for regional initiatives, including programs on AI readiness, regional connectivity, energy security and food security.

Marcos said ADB President Masato Kanda expressed support for Asean initiatives covering capital markets, the blue economy, resilient infrastructure and digital transformation efforts that could benefit enterprises across the region.

The President emphasized that Asean’s response to global challenges must remain “people-centered,” noting that technological innovation should directly improve the lives of ordinary citizens and businesses.

The Philippines, as Asean chair this year, has been pushing for stronger regional cooperation on digital transformation alongside initiatives on renewable energy, food security and trade integration.

Among the measures discussed during the summit was the swift ratification of the upgraded Asean Trade in Goods Agreement, which seeks to modernize regional trade rules, remove non-tariff barriers and ensure the continued movement of essential goods during crises.

Marcos also highlighted the adoption of the Asean Community Vi sion 2045, which outlines the bloc’s long-term direction as an economic growth center in the Indo-Pacific region.

The 48th Asean Summit and Related Meetings gathered Southeast Asian leaders in Cebu from May 5-8, to discuss regional cooperation amid geopolitical tensions, oil price volatility and economic uncertainty. / KOC