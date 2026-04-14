Asean eyes measures vs. risks from Mideast crisis

SOUTHEAST Asian nations are moving toward a more coordinated regional response to the Middle East crisis, as foreign ministers called for closer cooperation to cushion its economic fallout.

“The meeting encouraged Asean Member States to work closely, including exploring coordinated regional responses,” the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) said in a statement on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, underscoring the need to minimize disruptions to trade, investments and supply chains.

The statement followed a special meeting on April 13, where ministers discussed the widening impact of tensions involving the United States and Iran on energy markets, logistics and food security.

Asean welcomed the temporary ceasefire announced on April 8, expressing hope it would lead to a permanent resolution and help stabilize key transport routes. The bloc said easing hostilities could reduce shipping delays and costs, particularly for merchant vessels and aircraft.

Despite the truce, ministers warned that prolonged geopolitical uncertainty continues to threaten global economic stability, with potential spillovers to fuel prices, supply chains and the cost of living across Southeast Asia.

Stronger intra-regional trade

To mitigate these risks, Asean is pushing for stronger intra-regional trade, improved logistics connectivity and diversified sourcing of essential goods, including food, fertilizers and energy supplies. The bloc also emphasized avoiding unnecessary trade restrictions and ensuring reliable access to critical commodities.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of maintaining maritime security and freedom of navigation, particularly along vital shipping lanes, to prevent further disruptions to global trade flows.

Asean likewise reaffirmed its commitment to assist nationals affected by the conflict and strengthen coordination on consular support, while raising concerns over the humanitarian situation in parts of the Middle East.

The bloc said it will continue to monitor developments and prepare coordinated measures for discussion at the 48th Asean Leader’s Summit in May, in Cebu as it seeks to bolster regional resilience against external shocks. / KOC