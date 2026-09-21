Asean investment hits record $243.9B

FOREIGN investment in Southeast Asia reached a record US$243.9 billion in 2025, marking the fifth consecutive year that inflows to the region exceeded $200 billion despite trade tensions and global economic uncertainty.

The record inflows underscore continued investor interest in Southeast Asia as a production and investment hub, Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo said in a briefing with reporters in Pasay City.

“Asean continues to stand out as one of the world’s most dynamic and attractive investment destinations,” Rodolfo said in a statement.

He said the region remains open to investment and focused on strengthening cooperation and its competitiveness in emerging industries.

The Philippines is also seeing investments translate into employment opportunities. Projects approved in 2025 are projected to generate more than 153,000 jobs, while investments approved in the first half of 2026 are expected to create nearly 54,000 additional jobs.

Separately, the government’s Green Lane program has certified 239 strategic

investment projects worth P6.32 trillion since its launch. Once completed and operational, the projects are expected to generate about 421,000 jobs.

Investment is increasingly flowing into electronics manufacturing, digital and technology industries, clean energy, power infrastructure and digital connectivity, Rodolfo said.

The Asean economic ministers’ meeting also emphasized the need to attract investments that go beyond increasing capital inflows and instead generate innovation, quality jobs, stronger industrial capabilities and sustainable development.

“The meeting also highlighted the need to move beyond simply increasing investment volumes toward attracting investments that generate innovation, quality jobs, strengthen industrial capabilities and contribute to sustainable development,” Rodolfo said.

The meetings in Manila are part of the Philippines’ hosting of Asean economic ministerial gatherings this year. Their outcomes will contribute to recommendations for Asean leaders ahead of the 49th Asean Summit in Manila in November. / KOC