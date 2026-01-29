Asean launches tourism roadmap for 2026–2030

ASEAN tourism ministers on Thursday, January 29, 2026, officially launched the Declaration on the Implementation of the Asean Sectoral Plan 2026–2030, during the Asean Tourism Conference, signaling the region’s renewed commitment to deeper tourism cooperation and long-term development.

Spearheaded by the Philippines as lead country coordinator, the ATSP 2026–2030 sets out Asean’s collective vision for a more sustainable, inclusive, and competitive tourism industry.

The roadmap is anchored on five priority areas: resilient tourism; empowerment of the tourism workforce; accessible and seamless travel; digital tourism; and product, market, and sustainable tourism diversification.

Progress under the ATSP 2026–2030 will be measured through key performance indicators, including growth in international arrivals, tourism receipts, per-visitor spending, and the share of intra-Asean travel.

These metrics will serve as benchmarks of the region’s competitiveness and its steady progress toward the Asean Vision 2045.

Southeast Asia is projected to welcome 201 million international arrivals by 2030, representing a 51 percent increase from 2025 levels, or an average annual growth rate of 8.7 percent — slightly above the pre-pandemic average of 8.3 percent recorded from 2009 to 2019.

Key targets include at least 12 percent annual growth in intra-Asean arrivals, sustained growth in tourism receipts from a $132-billion baseline, higher per-visitor spending from $1,085 and an increase in intra-Asean travel to 40–45 percent of total arrivals. (KOC)