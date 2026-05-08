Asean leaders call for peace in MidEast

MEMBERS of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) have called for peace and an immediate deescalation of tensions in the Middle East as the 48th Asean Summit concluded Friday, May 8, 2026, in Cebu.

The regional bloc focused on practical and coordinated responses to global challenges, including rising oil prices, disrupted shipping routes and threats to food supply chains, during a series of meetings that began Wednesday, May 6, and ended on May 8 in Lapu-Lapu City.

It was the second time Cebu hosted the Asean summit. The first was held in Mandaue City at the now-demolished Cebu International Convention Center in January 2007.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who chaired the summit, said Asean foreign ministers issued a statement urging all parties in the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran to cease hostilities and work toward a lasting peace.

Impact

The global landscape, he said, has rarely been more complex or consequential, as ongoing tensions have already increased the cost of basic goods and placed Asean nationals abroad at risk. This follows the joint military campaign launched on Feb. 28 by US and Israeli forces, which targeted Iranian missiles, air defenses and leadership.

The war, which aimed to dismantle Iran’s military infrastructure and nuclear capabilities, saw the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the opening salvo and the subsequent appointment of his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, to succeed him.

Despite a conditional ceasefire reached on April 7–8, the conflict left a trail of destruction.

“What Asean is calling for from the parties in the Middle East, in the conflict in the Middle East, is peace. It’s that simple — peace,” Marcos said, adding that the region is currently in a “limbo situation” where it remains unclear how long the current stability will last.

Asean comprises 11 members states — Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the bloc’s newest member, Timor-Leste.

Energy security

To address economic threats, leaders discussed the expedited ratification of the Asean Framework Agreement on Petroleum Security to ensure mutual support among member states during supply shortages.

Marcos also pushed for the operationalization of the Asean Power Grid, a regional project aimed at connecting the electricity networks of all 11 member states to allow cross-border power trade for nearly 700 million people.

Food security remained a central focus of the discussions, with leaders agreeing to maintain open markets, strengthen intra-Asean trade and reinforce regional food reserve systems as rising fuel costs continue to affect shipping and fertilizer prices.

Charter and trade updates

The member states supported the swift ratification of the upgraded Asean Trade in Goods Agreement, which modernizes regional trade rules and reduces non-tariff barriers to ensure the continued movement of essential goods during emergencies.

The summit also resulted in the adoption of the Cebu Protocol amending the Asean Charter, marking the first amendment since 2007. This move supports the region’s goal of deeper integration and the eventual inclusion of Timor-Leste into the bloc.

Maritime and worker protection

Leaders further adopted the Asean Leaders’ Declaration on Maritime Cooperation, which includes the Philippine proposal to establish an Asean Maritime Center in the country. Other agreements tackled youth participation in climate action and stronger regional coordination during disasters.

Marcos also emphasized the need to protect Asean nationals abroad, particularly overseas workers vulnerable to global disruptions, noting that members agreed to improve coordination and emergency assistance, including evacuation and repatriation efforts.

As the chair of Asean 2026, Marcos said the Philippines remains committed to steering the region toward a future that is peaceful, prosperous and people-centered.