Asean leaders treated to Filipino fine dining

THE Philippines showcased its culinary identity on the regional stage as chefs Marco and Kate Dychangco-Anzani crafted a Filipino-inspired dining experience for Southeast Asian leaders attending the Asean Presidential Summit in Cebu on Friday, May 8, 2026.

Prepared for presidents, prime ministers and other dignitaries gathered for the summit, the menu highlighted local ingredients sourced across the country and elevated them through contemporary culinary techniques, turning the state banquet into what organizers described as a “culinary journey of the Philippines.”

Chef Marco initially hesitated to take on the challenge given the scale and prestige of the event. But together with Kate, the couple developed a menu that balanced contrasting approaches — “masculine and feminine,” “Filipino purist and modern contemporary” — while remaining rooted in Filipino identity.

The kitchen brigade began preparations before dawn, executing months of planning that drew inspiration from the couple’s experiences in food and wine festivals across the country, where they discovered the depth and diversity of Philippine ingredients.

The multi-course menu opened with artisanal brown grain bread from the Cordilleras paired with aligue butter, introducing guests to distinctly Filipino flavors from the start.

Called “Ocean and Garden: The Pearl of the Orient,” one of the opening dishes featured poached lobster medallion with cauliflower espuma and wild asparagus, followed by “From the Sea,” an adlai risotto infused with sea urchin, coconut cream and pili nut pesto, topped with crispy squash flower.

The chefs also highlighted regional produce and proteins through dishes such as Bukidnon Kitayama beef on smoked eggplant and Cebu lapulapu served on sweet potato strings.

Dessert came in the form of a “Sweet Bite Trio,” reimagining familiar Filipino flavors into refined creations: cannolo di turon, kalamansi bonbon from Bohol and maja blanca rosquillos cheesecake.

The carefully curated menu reflected a broader effort to position Philippine cuisine alongside the region’s best during one of Asean’s highest-level gatherings.

More than simply serving lunch or dinner, the banquet became part of the summit’s diplomatic atmosphere, using food as a platform to showcase Philippine culture, creativity and world-class culinary craftsmanship. / KOC