Asean ministers adopt AI, teacher training initiatives

EDUCATION ministers from Southeast Asia have approved three regional initiatives that will strengthen cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI), teacher development, research and student mobility through 2030.

The agreements were adopted during the Ministerial Roundtable on Access and Sustainable Development in Higher Education hosted by the Philippines through the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) as part of the country’s 2026 Asean chairmanship.

One of the key documents, the Asean Ministerial Statement on Access to Quality Higher Education through Digital Transformation and Sustainability, sets a regional framework to expand access to higher education through AI-enabled learning, ethical AI use, lifelong learning, faculty development and stronger collaboration among universities. The statement will be submitted for notation at the 49th Asean Leaders’ Summit.

The ministers also approved the terms of reference for the Asean Centre of Excellence for Teacher Education and Development, which will focus on improving teacher training, education research, quality assurance, educator exchanges and innovation in teaching.

A third initiative, Asean GEMS Plus, expands the existing Asean scholarship and student exchange program to include research grants, researcher exchanges, innovation partnerships and collaborative projects supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Ched said the three initiatives will serve as the foundation of the Asean Work Plan on Education 2026–2030, aimed at promoting digital transformation, improving teacher quality and expanding research collaboration across the region.

During the meeting, education ministers also shared reforms and best practices on improving access to higher education and preparing schools for rapid technological change.

Ched Chairperson Shirley Agrupis said stronger regional cooperation is needed to address common challenges in higher education, including equitable access, digital transformation, research and the responsible use of AI.

The agreements were developed through consultations among Asean member states under the Senior Officials Meeting on Education and are expected to guide regional cooperation on higher education over the next five years. / koc