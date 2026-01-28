Asean ministers confirm full attendance for Cebu retreat

ALL 10 Asean member states will attend the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Retreat on January 28–29, 2026, at Nustar Hotel in Cebu City, marking the first major ministerial meeting under the Philippines’ Asean chairship.

Full attendance confirmed

The participation was confirmed on January 27, 2026, during a press briefing at the International Media Center in Bai Hotel, Cebu, by Asean spokesperson Dominic Xavier Imperial.

The retreat will be chaired by Secretary of Foreign Affairs Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro and will bring together Asean foreign ministers and senior officials from across the region. Full attendance highlights the importance of the meeting under the Philippines’ 2026 chairship.

Imperial said the meeting will allow ministers to align on Asean’s priorities for the year, review results of recent Asean summits, and exchange views on key regional and global developments.

Chairship theme and key issues

Under the chairship theme “Navigating Our Future, Together,” the Philippines aims to advance progress across all three Asean Community pillars. Discussions will also cover cross-cutting issues, including maritime cooperation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, climate change, and disaster preparedness.

Myanmar will be on the agenda during the two-day meeting.

Imperial said the situation in Myanmar will be discussed within the framework of the five-point consensus during the AMM Retreat but he said it is too early to speculate on how member states will address the country’s recently concluded elections.

Myanmar will not be represented at the ministerial level during the retreat. Instead, the country will be represented by its Senior Officials’ Meeting leader, who holds the rank of Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs. Imperial declined to disclose the official’s name, noting that the announcement should come from Myanmar authorities.

West Philippine Sea

Aside from Myanmar, Asean foreign ministers are expected to engage in wide-ranging discussions on regional and global developments, reflecting the informal and candid nature of the retreat.

“When we talk about regional and global developments, it’s actually very broad — and there’s a reason why this is called a retreat,” Imperial said. He noted that the format allows ministers to freely raise concerns affecting the region and the world.

Security issues such as developments in the West Philippine Sea and the South China Sea are expected to be raised, given their importance to regional stability, although Imperial said discussions would depend on how the meetings unfold.

Potential regional flashpoints, including the Thailand–Cambodia border issue, may also be discussed if raised by the concerned Asean member states, he added.

On broader geopolitical concerns, Imperial said Ukraine’s application for sectoral dialogue partnership with Asean remains under consideration and is still part of an ongoing process.

“There is really no decision yet on that,” he said, adding that discussions on partnerships may be touched on during the retreat.

More detailed deliberations, however, are expected to take place at the senior officials’ level, with recommendations elevated to foreign ministers for decision. (KOC)