ASEAN pitch: Homegrown AI system rethinks disaster response

That vision took center stage during the 14th Meeting of the Asean Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve Council on March 5 to 6, 2026, where the Philippine AI infrastructure company, better known as OMG! Crazy-Fast, introduced the Asean Resilience Mesh Operating System (ARM-OS).

How it began

Designed as an AI-orchestrated disaster logistics network, ARM-OS aims to guarantee that rice reserves and ready-to-eat meals reach affected communities before, during and after catastrophic events.

For the company’s founders — chief executive officer Karl Kesner, chief operating officer Ana Michelle Kesner and chief marketing officer Enrique San Juan — the project did not originally begin as a disaster-response platform.

“We originally built OMG! Crazy-Fast simply to make distribution more efficient, supply chains more resilient and logistics more sustainable. We quickly learned that speed is simply the byproduct of extreme efficiency,” San Juan said.

In 2024, the Cebu-based startup won first prize at the Asean-India Startup Festival in New Delhi for its AI-powered decentralized fulfillment model. Instead of relying on massive centralized warehouses, the company transformed physical retail stores into localized fulfillment hubs, which allows businesses to deliver products in as little as 30 minutes while reducing logistics costs and minimizing waste.

The same decentralized architecture later became the foundation for ARM-OS’ disaster-response infrastructure.

Replacing fragile systems

At the heart of ARM-OS is a direct challenge to the traditional “hub-and-spoke” logistics model widely used across Southeast Asia — a system where supplies are stored in large centralized warehouses before being distributed outward.

San Juan argued that while efficient during normal times, the model becomes dangerously fragile during disasters.

“When a typhoon hits, or when a geopolitical shock disrupts global shipping and regional food security, the hub is cut off, leaving provinces vulnerable to shortages,” he said. “ARM-OS replaces that fragile centralized system with a decentralized, archipelagic failsafe. We upgrade the supply chain from a vulnerable hub into an invincible mesh.”

Instead of depending on a single central warehouse, the system distributes supplies closer to communities before disasters happen. Once a crisis occurs, AI automatically routes food and relief goods through interconnected local nodes.

“The hero here is true decentralization,” San Juan said. “We pre-position inventory right next to the people, at the local edge, before the crisis even happens.”

An “offline-first” disaster network

One of ARM-OS’ most striking features is its ability to function without internet connectivity.

“This is the core breakthrough of ARM-OS,” San Juan explained. “Traditional logistics software dies the second a cell tower goes down.”

To solve that, the company engineered custom hardware called “ARM-Nodes,” which communicate using low-power radio frequencies instead of relying entirely on conventional telecommunications infrastructure.

“They create their own localized digital net,” he said. “As long as the physical boxes exist in the community, the digital ledger survives, completely independent of telecommunications companies.”

The system is also designed around what the company calls “data sovereignty,” meaning operational control remains with the host nation or local agencies operating the infrastructure.

“The physical nodes and the sensitive operational data they generate are securely governed by the host nation or the local agency running the network,” San Juan said.

AI beyond route optimization

While many logistics companies already use artificial intelligence to improve delivery routes, OMG! Crazy-Fast says ARM-OS operates on a much larger scale.

“Coordinating the logistics of thousands of decentralized spaces in real time is mathematically impossible to manage manually,” San Juan said, “but it is exactly what our AI infrastructure is built to execute.”

For governments and aid agencies, ARM-OS — which currently has the support of Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro — also acts as a digital ledger that tracks relief goods from storage nodes directly to recipients.

“This ensures that every sack of rice, ready-to-eat meal or critical buffer stock is tracked from the local node directly to the citizen,” San Juan said. “It eliminates supply chain leakage.”

The company believes efficiency itself becomes a measure of fairness during emergencies.

“Our goal is to make communities sustainable by allowing responders to do far more in the exact same amount of time,” he said. “By accelerating the distribution process and removing logistical blind spots, we maximize our ultimate ROI: the number of human lives saved.”

The challenge of changing mindsets

Despite the technological ambition behind ARM-OS, San Juan admitted the hardest part has not been engineering the platform itself, but persuading institutions to embrace a completely different model.

“The biggest challenge in building something of this scale isn’t the technology itself; it is driving a true paradigm shift,” he said. “Convincing entrenched systems, both in the private sector and within governments, to abandon decades-old legacy models and trust a decentralized AI architecture is incredibly difficult.”

Still, the company sees growing regional recognition as validation that the concept is gaining traction.

“Securing a formal Reference Letter from the Asean Secretariat (Dr. Pham Quang Minh), which explicitly outlines both the technical exploration and the exploration of funding mechanisms to scale this infrastructure, proves that this paradigm shift is no longer just theoretical,” San Juan said. “It is being recognized at the highest levels as essential for our region’s survival.”