Asean, partners back tourism as key driver of regional growth

Tourism ministers from Association of Southeast Asian Nations and dialogue partners reaffirmed tourism’s role as a major driver of economic growth, investment, and regional resilience during a series of meetings held Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.

Japan’s Parliamentary Vice Minister for Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Manabu Nagai said collective action is needed to sustain tourism-led growth across the region. He noted the meeting was the first Asean tourism ministers’ gathering since Timor-Leste officially joined the bloc, calling the expansion a boost to long-term cooperation and prosperity.

Nagai added that Asean Plus Three ministers are set to adopt a new tourism cooperation action plan that will guide collaboration among Asean, China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. The plan will serve as a framework for addressing shared challenges and strengthening regional tourism initiatives.

Philippine Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said Asean’s partnerships with its dialogue partners remain among the most economically significant tourism relationships worldwide. She said these partnerships support jobs, business growth, and investment across the tourism value chain.

Frasco highlighted sustained air connectivity and long-standing cooperation with Japan, reinforced by the momentum of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai. She said these efforts have strengthened capacity building, quality standards, and tourism development across Asean.

Asean–India tourism ties

In a separate session, Asean and India highlighted the growing economic importance of their tourism partnership during the Asean–India tourism ministers’ meeting, co-chaired by the Philippines and India.

India’s Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who joined virtually, said tourism has become a strong driver of economic integration and people-to-people ties between India and Asean.

Shekhawat said 5.24 million Indian travelers visited Asean in 2024, while 0.87 million visitors from Asean traveled to India. From January to October 2025, he said 5.2 million Indian travelers and 0.81 million Asean visitors were recorded, showing strong two-way tourism demand.

He added that most travelers are aged 25 to 35, driven by leisure, business, education, and medical travel. This trend, he said, creates opportunities for youth-focused and experience-driven tourism products.

Frasco said the Philippines has seen clear gains from deeper engagement with India, citing the country’s visa-free initiative for Indian nationals and the launch of direct flights. She said these moves coincided with increased Indian visitor arrivals in the last quarter of 2025.

She added that Asean–India cooperation remains focused on sustainable tourism, connectivity, and human capital development. These efforts are aligned with the Asean Tourism Sectoral Plan 2026–2030 and the Asean–India Tourism Work Plan 2023–2027.

“Tourism cooperation is not pursued in isolation,” Frasco said. “It is part of a broader effort to strengthen connectivity, deepen economic integration, and ensure growth that is resilient, inclusive, and aligned with long-term economic value.”

Asean–Russia cooperation

The Philippines also called for stronger reliability, skills development, and seamless travel standards during the fifth Asean–Russia Tourism Ministers’ Meeting.

Frasco said tourism remains a powerful form of people-to-people diplomacy when visitors are welcomed with dignity and return home with respect for host communities.

“Recent years have shown that for tourism to truly flourish, confidence in travel must be built — through reliable routes, clear information, consistent standards, and human capital that delivers world-class experiences,” she said.

She cited Philippine initiatives aimed at attracting and better serving Russian visitors. These include chartered flights with direct access to Kalibo, Russian-language training for tour guides, and study-tour programs that combine leisure travel with practical learning.

Nikita Kondratyev, Director General of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects, welcomed progress on the Asean–Russia Tourism Work Plan for 2026–2030. He said the plan would help promote more accessible and seamless travel as Asean destinations remain popular among Russian tourists.

He noted that 2026 will mark 35 years of Asean–Russia relations and 50 years of diplomatic ties between Russia and the Philippines. He said tourism cooperation will form part of a broader action plan under the Philippines’ Asean chairmanship.

The meetings brought together tourism ministers and senior officials from Asean member states and dialogue partners, reinforcing tourism’s role as a pillar of regional economic cooperation and stability. / KOC