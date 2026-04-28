ASEAN prep tightens on fuel, security

WITH power supply deemed sufficient and backup generators in place, authorities are now focusing on fuel access, load management, and road-clearing measures to prevent disruptions during the 48th Asean Summit 2026.

Department of Energy (DOE) Visayas Director Renante Sevilla said Tuesday, April 28, that while venues are generally prepared, fuel access for generator sets remains a key concern.

“Their concern mostly is the fuel. We have already assisted them, provided the list of places where they can refill their generator sets,” he said in Cebuano.

Sevilla said all hosting hotels and major venues have their own generator sets to ensure uninterrupted power during the summit.

As part of preparations, the DOE conducted technical inspections of key venues in Lapu-Lapu City together with the Mactan Electric Power Corporation to assess readiness for a reliable, stable, and secure power supply and to ensure coordination with facility operators.

Inspected sites included the Mactan Expo Center, the main event venue; the Mactan World Museum, designated as the international media center; Shangri-La Mactan, which will host delegations; and a key medical substation.

Findings showed that the Mactan Expo Center is operating at about 85 percent transformer load capacity, requiring close monitoring and supplemental power. Standby generator sets are available, and contingency systems such as N-1—allowing power rerouting in case of substation failure—are in place but still need technical dry runs.

Meanwhile, the Mactan World Museum has sufficient capacity relative to current demand, according to the DOE, which is activating the Task Force on Energy Resiliency at the national level, with a regional rollout planned for the summit.

Traffic and Security

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Region 7 said it has coordinated with the Department of Public Works and Highways and local government units to prevent road obstructions, particularly along routes included in delegates’ itineraries.

DILG 7 Local Government Monitoring and Evaluation Division Chief Celerino Magro Jr. said efforts are focused on ensuring smooth traffic flow in areas surrounding venues and billeting quarters.

Around 20,000 delegates are expected to attend the Asean Leaders’ Summit 2026 on May 7 to 8.

Police Regional Office 7 (PRO 7) spokesperson Kim Molitas said the figure includes heads of state, ministers, staff, media members, and business representatives.

“We are 101 percent certain that we are ready to host our leaders coming from across Asia and probably the world. There are no threats assessed,” Molitas said.

She said authorities are working to minimize delegates’ travel time for security reasons while also avoiding disruptions to daily commuting and business operations.

Initial security deployment is estimated at over 10,000 uniformed personnel, though this may still change.

“The security preparation is very fluid because we would like to adapt to any arising issues or concerns. We may need more or fewer uniformed personnel. When we say 10,000, it can increase or decrease,” she said.

She added that around 200,000 police personnel nationwide will be on duty during the summit to ensure the safety of delegates. Of the total deployment, about 4,000 personnel will come from the Philippine National Police in Central Visayas, 3,000 from other uniformed services including the Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Philippine Coast Guard, and Armed Forces of the Philippines, and 1,000 from the Presidential Security Command.

Tourism

All billeting hotels are located in Lapu-Lapu City, while delegates’ movements will depend on their chosen tour packages, according to Department of Tourism (DOT) 7 Director Gelena Asis-Dimpas.

Dimpas said eight tour packages have been prepared, which delegates may avail of before or after official meetings. Based on previous events, some delegates have traveled as far as Bohol and other parts of the Visayas.

“We stand ready because they might want to visit our islands—not just Cebu but also Bohol and our neighboring island destinations in the Visayas,” she said.

Department of Health 7 Director Joshua Brillantes said hospitals and private healthcare facilities are on standby for the summit.

He said around 400 healthcare personnel are ready for deployment, and the agency is prepared to distribute N95 masks in case of another haze occurrence.

Officials also called for public cooperation ahead of the Asean event. / CDF