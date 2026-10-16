Asean pushes action vs. online job scams

ASEAN member states are pushing for stricter laws on online recruitment, faster removal of fake job postings and closer coordination with digital platforms, law enforcement and financial service providers to dismantle illegal recruitment networks targeting migrant workers.

In a news release Friday, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said these measures were among the recommendations made during the 19th Asean Forum on Migrant Labor held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City from Oct. 14 to 15, 2026.

“We are united in addressing emerging, persistent, and complex labor migration challenges, particularly online recruitment scams,” DMW Undersecretary Felicitas Bay said.

“We are strengthening cross-border cooperation, expanding inclusive access to protection and legal remedies, and turning multi-stakeholder insights on migrant workers’ rights into concrete action,” she added.

The DMW said the two-day forum called for stricter verification of employers and job advertisements, along with faster takedown of fraudulent posts and accounts used to lure jobseekers with fake employment offers.

Participants also recommended regular updating of public lists of licensed recruitment agencies, promoting verified recruitment channels, and providing workers with accurate information before their departure.

The forum also called for stronger monitoring of recruiters and recruitment agencies along with tougher sanctions against those engaged in fraudulent recruitment.

Meanwhile, for migrant workers victimized by recruitment scams and human trafficking, Asean stakeholders urged governments to provide shelter, medical and legal services, psychosocial support and access to remedies, stressing the importance of survivor-centered assistance.

They also called for better complaint mechanisms and closer cooperation across national borders to hold those responsible accountable.

The forum brought together ASEAN member states, workers’ and employers’ organizations, civil society groups and international partners to share practices and develop responses to threats facing migrant workers.

The DMW hosted the meeting during the Philippines’ 2025–2026 chairship of the ASEAN Committee on the Implementation of the ASEAN Declaration on the Protection and Promotion of the Rights of Migrant Workers. / PNA