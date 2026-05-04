Asean pushes fiscal overhaul as climate risks hit economies

FINANCE and environment officials across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) are calling for a sweeping rethink of how governments treat climate risks, warning that intensifying climate shocks are increasingly translating into fiscal strain, public debt pressures and slower economic growth.

At a regional policy session organized by the United Nations Development Program with the Philippines’ Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and Department of Finance (DOF), policymakers underscored that climate impacts must be treated not as isolated environmental concerns but as economy-wide financial risks requiring coordinated fiscal strategies.

“Climate shocks are fiscal shocks,” DENR Undersecretary Analiza Rebuelta-The, said in a statement, highlighting how extreme weather events and environmental degradation can disrupt productivity and strain government budgets.

DOF Undersecretary Joven Balbosa added that climate resilience is now inseparable from fiscal resilience, warning that unchecked climate impacts could erode economic output and inflate borrowing requirements.

Shift to investment-driven climate finance

Officials emphasized the need to move beyond fragmented, grant-based climate programs toward large-scale, long-term investments capable of protecting economies and attracting private capital.

Speakers pushed for a “whole-of-economy” approach that integrates public spending with private and philanthropic financing. Without this shift, they said, governments risk falling short of the massive funding requirements needed for climate adaptation and mitigation.

A key recommendation was to reposition countries’ nationally determined contributions as investment portfolios rather than policy documents—effectively turning climate targets into pipelines of bankable projects that can draw in global investors.

Data systems seen as critical to unlocking capital

The Philippines’ climate change expenditure tagging system was highlighted as a model for improving transparency in climate-related spending, helping track how public funds are allocated and used.

Officials said stronger data systems can reduce information gaps that often deter private investors. Indonesia’s automated “Connect Dashboard” was cited as an example of how digitized tracking tools can improve reporting accuracy, support transparency requirements and accelerate climate financing decisions.

Regional institutions are also stepping in. The Asian Development Bank is rolling out the Asean Climate Finance Policy Platform (2025–2027), designed to help finance ministries build frameworks for assessing and mobilizing climate funds.

Closing the adaptation finance gap

A persistent challenge remains the lack of funding for climate adaptation, particularly at the local level. Policymakers stressed the need to package smaller, community-level projects into larger, “bankable” portfolios that can attract institutional investors.

They also pointed to mechanisms such as the Philippines’ People’s Survival Fund as critical channels for directing grants to vulnerable communities, while highlighting the importance of de-risking investments to crowd in private capital.

Roadmap: integrate climate into national budgets

While the session did not produce binding agreements, it laid out a clear direction for Asean economies: embed climate considerations into fiscal planning, expand access to financing for local governments, and scale up digital tools to track spending and outcomes.

The broader implication is clear—climate policy is rapidly becoming core economic policy. As climate-related disasters grow more frequent and costly across Southeast Asia, governments face mounting pressure to align budgets, financial systems and investment strategies with long-term resilience goals.

Officials warned that failure to act could deepen fiscal vulnerabilities across the region, while coordinated reforms could unlock significant capital flows and strengthen economic stability. / KOC