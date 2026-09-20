Asean regional AI policy eyed amid digital economy pact signing

CLOSER policy cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI) is on the horizon for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), a trade official said Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.

In a briefing for the 58th Asean Economic Ministers’ Meeting and Related Meetings at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, Trade Undersecretary Allan Gepty said this alignment supports the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement (Defa), which is considered a major catalyst for unlocking the region’s digital economy.

The agreement, one of the Priority Economic Deliverables for this year’s Summit, was approved following the second meeting of the 57th Asean Senior Economic Officials Meeting in Manila last May. It is scheduled to be signed during the 28th Asean Economic Community Council Meeting and the 49th Asean Summit in November.

“Defa will establish common regional rules governing cross-border e-commerce, paperless trading, electronic

payments, trade facilitation, online consumer protection, data protection and privacy, cooperation on AI and emerging technologies, among others,” he said.

Gepty said micro, small and medium enterprises will benefit immensely from the pact because it will “help create a more predictable and trusted environment for selling, transacting, and expanding across Asean.”

Under current growth trends, the region’s digital economy is projected to reach US$ trillion by 2030.

Gepty said any AI agreements among Asean members typically fall under economic and technical cooperation, which usually includes upskilling, reskilling, and empowering the workforce.

However, he declined to provide further specifics pending the formal signing of the agreement.

“The specific programs and projects, of course, will follow. So in other words, this is something that will have to be negotiated among Asean member-states once the Defa becomes effective,” he added. / PNA