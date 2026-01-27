Asean renews tourism ties with Japan, China, Korea

THE Association of Southeast Asian Nations renewed its commitment to deeper tourism cooperation with Japan, China, South Korea as visitor arrivals from these markets continue to support economic growth across the region.

Speaking at the 48th Meeting of the Asean Plus Three National Tourism Organizations on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, Tourism Undersecretary Verna Emeralda Buensuceso said the partnership is a “vital alliance” that highlights tourism’s role in unity, cultural exchange, and shared prosperity.

Buensuceso said Asean member states recorded more than 20 million visitor arrivals from China, over three million from Japan, and more than nine million from South Korea in 2024. She said these markets are expected to grow further in 2025, strengthening tourism as one of the region’s most dynamic sectors.

“Tourism serves as a vital bridge that connects diverse cultures, fosters international understanding, and stimulates economic growth,” Buensuceso said, stressing the need for sustained cooperation amid new challenges and opportunities.

She said the Asean Plus Three Tourism Cooperation Work Plan has helped improve dialogue and coordination, allowing countries to respond to disruptions and pursue new growth areas. She also cited the role of regional institutions such as the Asean China Center, Asean Japan Center, and Asean Korea Center in advancing shared tourism goals.

Plus 3 backs closer cooperation

Japan, represented by Hironobu Nara of the Japan Tourism Agency, reaffirmed its commitment to closer tourism cooperation with Asean. Nara said Japan would continue working with Asean countries to promote tourism through active exchanges.

He also expressed condolences to communities affected by recent natural disasters in parts of Asean and said cooperation is key to building tourism resilience. Nara said Japan looks forward to “productive discussions” to strengthen people-to-people exchanges and regional recovery.

South Korea was represented by Jang Youhyun of the Korea Tourism Organization, while China was represented by Huang Yaping of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China.

The meeting gathered tourism officials from Asean, China, Japan, and South Korea to review progress and set priorities for sustaining visitor growth and broad economic benefits.

Asean, Russia boost tourism partnership

Beyond the Plus Three partners, Asean also pledged stronger tourism cooperation with Russia during the 16th Meeting of the Asean–Russian Federation Tourism Consultation.

Officials said tourist exchanges between Southeast Asia and Russia have exceeded pre-pandemic levels, highlighting the need for closer cooperation in connectivity, workforce development, and digital transformation.

Buensuceso said Southeast Asia welcomed more than two million visitors from Russia in 2024, a figure already surpassed in 2025. She said Russia remains a long-standing partner in promoting people-to-people exchanges based on resilient and inclusive tourism.

Looking ahead, she called for cooperation that improves traveler confidence and safety, supports skills exchanges, enhances connectivity, and advances digitalization, including joint promotions and data sharing.

Russian official Igor Maksimov of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation said tourism ties with Asean span 35 years and have steadily recovered since the Covid-19 pandemic. He said adopting a new joint work plan would help address remaining challenges and deepen cooperation.

Asean officials said discussions are expected to shape joint programs on skills development, digital initiatives, and market growth as both sides aim to sustain cross-border travel momentum beyond 2026. / KOC