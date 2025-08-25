Asean rolls out AI Class, PH groups lead rollout

THE Philippines is taking a front seat in Southeast Asia’s drive for artificial intelligence (AI) literacy, with local organizations playing a key role in rolling out AI Ready Asean’s flagship e-learning platform, AI Class Asean.

In a statement, the initiative, backed by a US$5 million grant from Google.org, seeks to upskill over 5.5 million learners across the region and promote responsible, inclusive adoption of AI.

In the country, partners including Break the Fake Movement, Limitless Lab, AYO PH, Cyber Guardian and SmartCT are working with schools and the Department of Education to integrate AI into existing media and information literacy (MIL) programs.

Break the Fake Movement recently trained 100 Master Trainers to conduct Hour of Code sessions in classrooms and communities nationwide, ensuring students gain hands-on exposure to coding and ethical AI applications.

“Coding is not just for computer programmers. It’s a skill that empowers young people to think critically, solve problems, and innovate,” said Paolo Miguel Ordonio, executive director of Break the Fake Movement, stressing that AI literacy helps strengthen digital citizenship and

counter disinformation.

These efforts are part of the broader AI Class Asean platform, officially launched during the 2nd Regional Policy Convening of AI Ready Asean in Kuala Lumpur. The free e-learning hub offers 70 localized modules with multilingual support, AI-driven chatbots, and collaborative forums, making lessons accessible to diverse communities across the region.

Regional leaders emphasized that AI literacy is essential as economies and education systems undergo rapid digital transformation. Dr. Piti Srisangnam, executive director of the Asean Foundation, said empowering people with AI knowledge will foster resilience and shared progress in Asean. Google.org’s Marija Ralic added that localized access ensures AI education benefits those who stand to gain the most.

Since its inception, the AI Ready Asean program has reached more than 400,000 learners across 10 countries, introducing them to foundational AI concepts. With the launch of AI Class Asean, stakeholders hope to scale these gains and prepare Asean’s youth, educators and parents for an AI-powered future. / KOC