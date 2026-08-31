Asean seeks investment in clean energy, digital infrastructure

THE Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) has called for more investments in clean energy, digital infrastructure and resilient supply chains as it implements its Asean Community Vision 2045, the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DepDev) said Friday, Aug. 28, 2026.

The call was made during the Second Meeting of the Asean Committee on Sustainable Infrastructure (Acsi) 2026 in Pasay City, where delegates reviewed the Asean Infrastructure Pipeline, a mechanism for identifying priority regional projects.

DepDev Undersecretary and Acsi chairman Joseph Capuno said the group aims to turn commitments under the Asean Sustainable Infrastructure Action Plan 2026-2030 into concrete outcomes.

The plan includes project development support, infrastructure financing assessments, training programs and investor forums to attract funding for sustainable projects.

Capuno said the initiatives support the Philippines’ Asean chairship priority of building prosperity corridors to strengthen connectivity, economic integration and sustainable development.

Singapore will assume the Acsi chair in 2027. / PNA