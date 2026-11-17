THE Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and South Korea have begun talks to upgrade their free trade agreement (FTA), with the goal of raising annual trade to US$300 billion.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced the start of negotiations at the 27th Asean-Republic of Korea Summit on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, chaired by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., where he also proposed new initiatives on artificial intelligence (AI) and the cultural and creative industries.

“Negotiations to upgrade the Asean-Korea FTA have also begun. By proactively responding to the changing global trade environment, we will move toward an era of annual trade volume reaching $300 billion,” Lee said.

Lee noted the proposed Asean-Korea AI Companionship Initiative seeks to broaden access to the benefits of AI development, while the Asean-Korea Cultural and Creative Industries Initiative aims to create opportunities for Southeast Asian youth through their creativity.

He said Seoul would take the lead in both initiatives.

In his opening remarks, Marcos said relations between Asean and South Korea had evolved over three decades into a comprehensive strategic partnership grounded in mutual trust, shared interests and a common vision for peace, stability and prosperity.

He cited people-to-people ties, including Korean communities and cultural districts across Southeast Asia.

“Amidst strategic uncertainty, rapid technological change, and cross-border challenges, our partnership has never been more relevant,” he added.

Marcos said the Asean-Republic of Korea Plan of Action 2026 to 2030 guides cooperation on maritime safety and security, regional energy security, AI and digital cooperation, health and technical and vocational education and training.

He welcomed South Korea’s continued support for Asean Community Vision 2045, Asean centrality and Asean-led mechanisms.

He also called for stronger cooperation to uphold international law and advance an open, inclusive and peaceful region.

“Guided by our Chairship theme, ‘Navigating Our Future Together,’ let us build on our achievements and ensure that our partnership responds to the needs and aspirations of our peoples,” he said.

Cooperation against transnational crime

Lee cited the first joint project involving South Korean and Asean police and coast guard forces as progress under the Asean-Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Vision he presented last year.

“From cyberspace to the high seas, Korea and Asean will work together to protect the lives and safety of our people,” he said.

Lee reaffirmed South Korea’s support for Asean centrality and pledged continued backing for open and inclusive regional cooperation under the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. He said South Korea would help realize Asean Community Vision 2045 and recognized the bloc’s role in promoting lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Lee thanked Marcos for convening the summit and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, whose country serves as the Asean-Korea dialogue coordinator. / PNA