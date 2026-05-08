Asean summit cleanup draws criticism

PASIL Barangay Captain Francisco de Gracia Jr. said on Friday, May 8, 2026, that he had not received any formal complaints regarding the tarpaulins installed along the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) ahead of the recently concluded 48th Asean Summit and related meetings that were held in Cebu.

De Gracia made the statement following criticisms on social media claiming that Barangay Pasil was being “covered up” or concealed from the view of Asean delegates, particularly along the CCLEX, where the tarpaulins and ongoing clean-up efforts have drawn public attention.

“As far as I know, I haven’t received any complaints,” he said in an interview on Friday, adding that criticisms may be coming only from “some critics.”

De Gracia said the clean-up drive in Pasil is expected to continue for at least two more weeks, as significant waste still needs to be removed from the coastal area.

He added that while the initial phase of the clean-up was expected to conclude earlier, operations will likely continue even beyond the Asean summit depending on the remaining waste issues.

The effort is being jointly carried out by Barangay Pasil and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

De Gracia also said barangay environmental officers have issued citation tickets against residents caught improperly disposing of waste along the coastal area.

Warm welcome

At City Hall, Mayor Nestor Archival clarified that the tarpaulins are meant to welcome Asean delegates rather than hide the coastal community.

“These are not meant to hide anything. They will carry messages welcoming delegates and introducing Cebu City,” Archival said.

He added that the installations are part of broader preparations for the international event, which has brought thousands of foreign delegates and members of the international media to the province.

Archival said the initiative aims to improve cleanliness, safety, and the visual presentation along key routes, including coastal barangays visible from major infrastructure such as the CCLEX.

He also confirmed that clean-up operations in Pasil are being conducted in coordination with the DPWH, as the area remains one of the priority sites for environmental improvement ahead of the summit.

The Asean Summit was held in Cebu from Wednesday, May 6, to May 8. / CAV