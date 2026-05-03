Asean Summit cut from 5 to 3 days

THE 48TH Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit (Asean) will proceed on a streamlined three-day schedule in Cebu from Wednesday, May 6, to Friday, May 8, 2026, following a directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to scale down preparations across all Asean meetings.

In a press release, the compressed program will retain key leaders’ engagements while focusing discussions on urgent regional priorities such as energy and food security, as well as the safety of Asean nationals amid ongoing global tensions.

The summit was originally scheduled for five days running from Tuesday, May 5, to Saturday, May 9.

Marcos is set to join fellow heads of state from the 10 other member states during the Leaders’ Summit on May 7 and 8. The summit program will include the opening ceremony of the 48th Asean Summit, the plenary session, the leaders’ retreat and the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East Asean Growth Area Special Summit.

Sustainability

Meanwhile, Asean government leaders and European business executives are set to convene for the Asean-EU Sustainability Summit on Thursday, May 7, a day ahead of the 48th Asean Leaders’ Summit. The meeting aims to tackle economic resilience and sustainable growth amid a worsening regional energy crisis.

More than 200 representatives from government, business, development institutions and civil society are expected to attend the inaugural summit. The Asean-EU Sustainability Summit 2026 serves as a leading regional forum to drive cross-sector collaboration in advancing Southeast Asia’s shift toward a green and inclusive future.

Resilience

Discussions will center on strengthening regional resilience, with Asean-EU partnership and public-private collaboration seen as key drivers of sustainable development. Key discussions will focus on sustainability priorities under the Philippines’ 2026 Asean chairmanship, including energy transition, green finance, circular economy, sustainable trade and supply chains and climate-resilient agriculture.

Heightened security measures will be enforced from May 1 to May 10 in preparation for the summit in Cebu. In an advisory, the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) said passengers should expect increased security checks and Asean-related movements within the airport vicinity during the period.

Security

Travelers are urged to plan their trips in advance and allot extra time for possible traffic congestion and delays caused by tightened security. MCIA also encouraged passengers to leave early to avoid missing flights and to ensure smoother travel.

Logistics

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia ‘Cindi’ King-Chan, through the City Traffic and Management System, issued a traffic advisory for May 6 to 8. Motorists are advised to plan their routes between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. as temporary disruptions are expected due to convoy movements.

Chan said these measures are necessary to ensure security and facilitate preparations for the international gathering. Intermittent traffic flow may be experienced in Barangays Ibo, Buaya, Mactan, Punta Engaño and Marigondon, particularly near the Mactan Expo Center.

Traffic measures will be implemented along Asean lanes in Manuel L. Quezon National Highway, Punta Engaño Road and along ceremonial routes. Organizers said the traffic measures will be implemented only during convoy passage and will be reopened immediately afterward. Select roads in Mactan Newtown will also be closed from May 5 to 8, including Peninsula Drive, Convention Drive and Angasil Road. / DPC