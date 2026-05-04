Asean Summit draws 1,000 journalists to Cebu

AN ESTIMATED 800 to 1,000 local and international journalists are set to cover the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit and Related Meetings in Cebu this week, positioning the province as a global media focal point and driving economic activity across tourism-related services.

The influx of media is expected to generate increased hotel occupancy, transport demand, and spending in Lapu-Lapu City and surrounding areas, as Cebu hosts one of the region’s most high-profile diplomatic gatherings.

To support coverage, the International Media Center (IMC) will open on May 5, 2026, at the Mactan World Museum, serving as the main hub for accredited media. The facility is designed to enable real-time reporting and global broadcast distribution, further amplifying Cebu’s exposure to international audiences.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to join the Asean leaders on May 8, 2026, including representatives from Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam.

The IMC will provide workspaces, briefing halls, and broadcast infrastructure, including an International Broadcast Center equipped for live feeds and content distribution. These capabilities are expected to ensure continuous global coverage of summit developments, reinforcing the Philippines’ positioning as a capable host of major international events.

The opening ceremony will feature briefings from Presidential Communications Office Secretary Dave Gomez and Asean National Organizing Council Director-General Ma. Hellen B. De La Vega, who are expected to outline key summit priorities and logistics for media coverage.

Local officials, including Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cynthia Chan, will formally welcome delegates and members of the press, highlighting the province’s readiness to host large-scale international gatherings. / KOC