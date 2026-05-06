Asean Summit gun ban nets 6 arrests, 9 firearms seized

SIX individuals have been arrested and nine firearms have been confiscated since the Central Visayas police implemented a gun ban from Monday, May 4, 2026, to May 11, 2026, as part of security preparations for the Asean Summit.

Based on data from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7), three firearms were surrendered to police authorities, five were seized during police response operations, and one was recovered through a buy-bust operation.

This development is part of the intensified campaign against unauthorized carrying of firearms following the suspension of the Permit to Carry Firearms Outside Residence.

PRO 7 implemented the measure to eliminate threats and ensure public safety during the Asean Summit.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Abad, chief of PRO 7, commended his personnel for the strict enforcement of the gun ban across the entire island of Cebu.

“PRO 7 has deployed full-scale security operations in close coordination with partner agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the gun ban. We remain steadfast in safeguarding our communities and Asean delegates, and in securing the peaceful and orderly conduct of the 48th Asean Leaders’ Summit,” Abad said.

Asean spokesperson Police Colonel Kimberly Molitas said the gun ban played a major role in ensuring a peaceful Asean Summit.

She said that while the rights of licensed firearm holders were restricted during the period, the measure was necessary to guarantee the security of Asean delegates.

The police are also urging the public to remain vigilant and to assist in reporting individuals seen carrying firearms in their communities so that authorities can respond and apprehend suspects. (AYB)