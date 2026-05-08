Asean Summit in Cebu sparks renewed Cambodia-Thailand peace efforts

THE Philippines’ hosting of the 2026 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in Cebu paved the way for renewed peace efforts between Cambodia and Thailand, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. facilitating dialogue between the two countries amid tensions over their border dispute.

Marcos met with the prime ministers of Cambodia Hun Manet and Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul in a closed-door meeting on Thursday, May 7, 2026, before the three leaders faced the media in a joint press conference.

The President said the Philippines initiated the dialogue as part of its role as the Asean 2026 chair and in line with the regional bloc’s commitment to peaceful settlement of disputes.

“This meeting was arranged by the Philippines as a way to provide its good offices in our capacity as chair of Asean for 2026 to Cambodia and Thailand in order to provide a meaningful space for constructive dialogue on their bilateral border issues,” Marcos said.

He said the discussions reflected the strength of Asean relations anchored on “mutual respect, trust, solidarity and understanding.”

Marcos added that both sides demonstrated willingness to resolve differences peacefully.

“The Philippines approached this dialogue with utmost respect for both countries, guided by Asean’s fundamental principles of respect for sovereignty, non-interference and the peaceful settlement of disputes,” he said.

According to Marcos, the leaders tackled several issues surrounding the border situation during the closed-door talks, including measures aimed at preventing further escalation.

He said some agreements were reached, while both countries committed to sustaining open dialogue through their respective foreign ministers.

He added that the Philippines would continue extending its “good offices” to both countries as discussions move forward.

Manet praised the Philippines for helping facilitate the dialogue, describing Marcos leadership as important in promoting peace and unity in the region.

“The Philippines’ constructive leadership in promoting regional peace, stability and unity is commendable,” Manet said.

He added that Cambodia and Thailand shared a “collective resolve” to pursue lasting peace through discussions, de-escalation and trust-building measures aimed at normalizing relations.

Meanwhile, Charnvirakul thanked Marcos for organizing the meeting under the Philippines’ Asean chairmanship.

“My sincere appreciation to President Bongbong Marcos for his capacity as Asean chair for his initiative in organizing this important meeting,” Charnvirakul said.

He described his talks with the Cambodian prime minister as “candid,” saying both sides reaffirmed their commitment to work toward peace through dialogue.

“Thailand and Cambodia are two neighboring countries. It is best we avoid conflict. It only brings losses and suffering,” Charnvirakul said.

“Now is the time for us to look forward and walk this path together towards peace. This requires sincerity, good faith and determination,” Charnvirakul added.

Both countries also agreed to assign their foreign ministers to work closely on practical confidence-building measures, which they said would help strengthen bilateral relations and maintain stability in the region. (DPC)