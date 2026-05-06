Asean Summit lifts Cebu Mice prospects

A BUSINESS leader in Lapu-Lapu City is optimistic Cebu’s hosting of the 48th Asean Summit and related meetings is providing a meaningful boost to the local economy, pinning hopes on meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) to sustain tourism growth in the coming months.

In an interview on Monday, May 5, 2026, Anthony Noel, president of the Lapu-Lapu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said hotels in key tourism zones in the city saw an uptick in bookings during the summit period, although occupancy fell short of earlier expectations.

“Even during the preparation stage, with different contingents coming in, hotels were already able to anticipate bookings. It was not as full-blown as expected, but we’re still thankful that the Lapu-Lapu economy was given a boost,” Noel said.

This year’s summit has been shortened from five to three days, due to budgetary discipline, focusing on regional crises, and implementing austerity measures. The shortened summit will prioritize urgent issues, including the regional energy crisis/fuel security and food security, particularly in light of ongoing global tensions.

Noel noted that while exact figures were not immediately available, there were clear gains in room occupancy and related economic activity, including temporary job generation tied to the influx of delegates and media.

The summit drew thousands of participants, including foreign delegations and an estimated 1,000 international media representatives, alongside local journalists, contributing to demand for accommodations across major hotel clusters in Mactan Island.

Among the key beneficiaries were hotels along Mactan’s Punta Engaño tourism strip, which hosted delegates and event-related stays.

Noel said the city is increasingly positioning itself as a viable destination for international MICE events, particularly as global leisure travel faces headwinds from rising energy costs.

“Tourism globally may have taken a hit because of energy fluctuations, but Lapu-Lapu continues to be supported by these types of events,” he said. “This exposure shows that we have the capacity and venues to host not only large-scale ministerial meetings, but also corporate incentives and conferences.”

He expressed optimism that the successful hosting of the Asean meetings will translate into more international events, boosting long-term tourism and investment inflows.

“We look forward to more events in the coming months as a result of this international exposure,” Noel added.

“With continued support from tourism authorities and local governments, we see MICE as a key pillar in diversifying and strengthening Lapu-Lapu’s tourism portfolio,” Noel said.

Cebu is bidding to host MiceCon 2027 as it aims to reclaim its status as a top MICE destination. Spearheaded by the Cebu MICE Alliance, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, the bid highlights Cebu’s, accessibility, and unique tourism experiences.

Cebu last hosted MiceCon in 2011. The most recent MiceCon was held in Clark, Pampanga, in 2024, while other major cities such as Davao City and Iloilo City have also emerged as strong contenders for hosting national MICE events. / KOC