Asean Tourism Forum brings 5,000 delegates to Cebu

CEBU is set to welcome about 5,000 delegates as the Philippines formally opens the 45th Asean Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026 on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at the Mactan Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City — one of the first major sectoral events under the country’s Asean chairship and a key driver of tourism-led economic growth.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) said hosting the forum places the Philippines at the forefront of shaping the region’s tourism direction, integration, and long-term development. The event carries the theme “Navigating Our Tourism Future, Together.”

As lead agency, the DOT said ATF 2026 anchors a year-long calendar of Asean meetings expected to boost global visibility, visitor arrivals, and business activity across the country.

The forum brings together tourism ministers, senior officials of national tourism offices, and industry leaders from Southeast Asia for ministerial meetings, policy discussions, working group sessions, and industry engagements aimed at strengthening regional cooperation.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, in a statement, said hosting the forum is both an economic opportunity and a strategic move for the Philippines.

She said the influx of delegates will generate jobs, stimulate local enterprises, and attract investments, while showcasing the country’s ability to lead major regional events.

Cebu was selected to support the government’s push to spread tourism growth beyond Metro Manila and accelerate regional development. Delegates are expected not only from Asean member states but also from partner countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Russia, Australia, and representatives of the United States-Asean Business Council.

“By hosting ATF 2026 in Cebu, we are ensuring that the benefits of global tourism engagement reach local communities—from hotels and transport providers to MSMEs, artisans, and tour operators,” Frasco said.

Key events include the Asean Tourism Ministerial Meeting and the Asean Tourism Conference on January 29, where discussions will focus on emerging trends, sustainability, resilience, and digital transformation in tourism.

The forum will also mark the launch of the Asean Tourism Sectoral Plan 2026–2030, a Philippines-led roadmap outlining a shared strategy for a sustainable and inclusive regional tourism industry.

700 buyers at Travex

Meanwhile, the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines will lead Travex 2026 from January 28 to 30 at the Mactan Expo. The trade exchange is expected to attract more than 700 international buyers, sellers, and decision-makers.

Cultural shows and guided tours in Cebu and Lapu-Lapu City are also lined up, giving delegates a firsthand experience of Philippine heritage while promoting broader destination awareness and future travel. (KOC)