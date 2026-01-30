Asean shifts tourism strategy toward quality, sustainability

Tourism leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) are changing the region’s tourism strategy, moving away from high visitor numbers and focusing instead on quality, sustainability, and inclusive growth, officials said.

Philippine Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said ministers reached this shared direction during the Philippines-led rollout of the Asean Tourism Sectoral Plan 2026–2030. The talks reflected lessons from the pandemic, climate risks, and changing traveler needs.

“What stood out was not the difference in market size or maturity, but a shared shift in mindset,” Frasco said. She added that recovery alone is no longer the main goal for the region’s tourism sector.

Pandemic lessons reshape priorities

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, tourism made up more than 12 percent of Asean’s gross domestic product and supported about 42 million jobs. The health crisis cut international arrivals by over 80 percent and reduced tourism revenues by around three-quarters.

International travel has since recovered, with arrivals reaching more than 124 million in 2025 and receipts exceeding $130 billion. Still, ministers agreed the focus must now be on building a stronger and more inclusive tourism system.

Shared focus across member states

During panel discussions, ministers from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam highlighted common priorities. These include climate-resilient destinations, workforce development, digital tools, and stronger links between tourism and local economies.

Sustainability emerged as the strongest shared theme. Brunei and Lao PDR highlighted nature-based and eco-tourism with low environmental impact. Cambodia and Indonesia focused on community-based tourism that protects heritage while creating local income. Thailand stressed fair income distribution and environmental care to stay competitive.

Building resilience and skills

Resilience was another key concern. Ministers cited extreme weather, earthquakes, and flooding as reasons tourism plans must include disaster readiness, livelihood protection, and fast recovery systems.

Frasco said this is critical for countries like the Philippines, where millions rely on tourism jobs. She said protecting workers through skills training, social protection, and economic diversification is as important as protecting tourist sites.

Digital tools and connectivity

Digitalization also featured in national strategies. Indonesia pointed to the use of artificial intelligence in travel planning and marketing. Singapore and Malaysia emphasized shared systems, data-based policies, and smoother travel experiences.

Ministers also agreed on the need to improve connectivity by air, sea, and land. They said presenting Asean as a single, high-quality destination will require better routes, easier visas, cross-border tourism products, and joint promotions.

From competition to cooperation

The talks showed strong alignment among Asean tourism leaders. Competition based only on visitor numbers is giving way to cooperation on standards, sustainability, and shared growth.

Frasco said the main challenge now is turning plans into action. She stressed that success will depend on coordinated policies, funding, and private sector support so tourism growth not only returns, but becomes better for people and communities.