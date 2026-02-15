ASEAN travex Cebu hits P1.44B leads

THE Association of Southeast Asian Nations-led (Asean) Travel Exchange (Travex) 2026, held in Cebu last month, has generated P1.44 billion in initial sales leads.

In a post-event brief dated Feb. 11, 2026, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) said the exchange gathered nearly 300 international buyers from over 50 key source markets across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

Held at the newly constructed Mactan Expo in Lapu-Lapu City from Jan. 28 to 30, the Travex hosted a total of 363 Asean exhibitors, representing hotels and resorts, tour operators, destination management organizations, government agencies, airlines, and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (Mice) venues.

“Marking the country’s return as host after a decade, Travex 2026 reinforced the Philippines’ position as a capable Mice destination and an active driver of tourism trade and regional cooperation in Southeast Asia,” the TPB said.

Hosting Travex in Cebu, it added, also reflected the Philippines’ “readiness to deliver efficient, credible, and results-oriented trade events.”

TPB said the partial sales leads signaled the success of Travex and underscored “strong buyer confidence and renewed momentum for Philippine and Asean tourism.”

During the event, participants engaged in approximately 7,800 pre-scheduled business appointments, facilitating direct commercial discussions between Asean sellers and global buyers.

“With ATF 2026 concluding on a strong note, the Philippines reaffirms its role as a regional tourism leader committed to advancing dialogue, trade, and partnerships that support long-term growth for destinations and communities across the country,” the TPB said.

Travex, organized by the TPB as part of the three-day Asean Tourism Forum, was held alongside the high-level Asean Tourism ministers’ meetings in Cebu. / PNA