Asean urges talks, safe Hormuz passage

SOUTHEAST Asian nations have welcomed a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, calling for sustained negotiations, maritime security, and uninterrupted global trade routes amid heightened Middle East tensions.

In a joint statement, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) said it supports the truce announced on April 8, 2026, and urged both sides to pursue dialogue toward a permanent resolution and long-term regional stability.

The bloc emphasized the need to maintain freedom of navigation and overflight in key international waterways, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil shipments. Asean called for the safe and unimpeded passage of vessels and aircraft in line with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, as well as aviation and maritime safety standards.

Member states also urged all parties to ensure the safety of seafarers and uphold international conventions such as the Safety of Life at Sea, warning that disruptions in the Hormuz corridor could affect energy flows and global economic stability.

Asean commended diplomatic efforts, including those by Pakistan, and called for the full and effective implementation of the ceasefire to prevent further loss of life and minimize economic fallout.

The group stressed the importance of restraint, adherence to ceasefire terms, and avoiding actions that could escalate tensions. It reiterated support for peaceful dispute resolution, respect for sovereignty, and protection of civilians, while underscoring the role of diplomacy in addressing broader Middle East conflicts. / KOC