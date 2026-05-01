Asean warns of economic fallout from Middle East tensions

ECONOMIC ministers from the Asean Economic Community Council have raised the alarm over the widening economic impact of tensions in the Middle East, citing risks to energy security, food supply and regional growth.

In a joint statement issued after a special meeting on Thursday, April 30, ministers said disruptions in key shipping routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, are driving volatility in global oil and liquefied natural gas prices. These shocks are pushing up transport, insurance and logistics costs, with ripple effects across Asean economies.

The council warned that higher fuel costs are spilling into food systems, increasing fertilizer prices and threatening agricultural productivity. This could worsen inflation and deepen cost-of-living pressures, especially for low-income households and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

To cushion the impact, Asean pledged stronger regional coordination, including keeping trade routes open, improving supply chain transparency and avoiding restrictive trade measures. Ministers also emphasized the need to diversify energy sources, expand renewable energy and enhance cross-border electricity trading to boost resilience.

The council underscored that tourism and broader economic stability are also at risk as fuel prices climb, urging targeted support measures and sustainable transport solutions.

Asean leaders are expected to take up these recommendations at the upcoming summit, as the region braces for prolonged global uncertainty. / MVG