Asean wraps up talks on landmark digital economy pact

ASEAN has concluded negotiations for the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement (Defa), a landmark pact expected to accelerate the region’s digital transformation and potentially double the value of its digital economy by 2030.

In a statement released after the Second Meeting of the 57th Asean Senior Economic Officials Meeting (Seom) in Manila from May 27 to 29, 2026, officials announced that all remaining negotiating issues had been resolved, marking the completion of Asean’s first region-wide digital economy agreement.

The agreement is expected to support Asean’s goal of building a digitally integrated, secure, interoperable and inclusive regional economy.

The conclusion of the negotiations follows the 27th Asean Economic Community Council Meeting held in Cebu on May 7, where economic ministers directed senior officials to settle all outstanding issues and finalize the deal.

Asean said the Defa will provide a regional framework covering key areas of the digital economy, including digital trade, cross-border e-commerce, data governance and privacy, digital identity, electronic payments, cybersecurity cooperation, competition policy, artificial intelligence and digital talent mobility.

Officials described the agreement as more than a digital trade pact, saying it is intended to make participation in the digital economy easier, safer and more seamless for businesses and consumers across Southeast Asia.

The agreement also builds on existing Asean digital integration initiatives such as the Asean Single Window, regional digital payment connectivity programs, cross-border data initiatives, online consumer protection measures and the Asean Unique Business Identification Number.

Asean said the Defa will help reduce barriers to cross-border digital trade, strengthen trust in online transactions and create a more enabling environment for businesses, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The bloc also emphasized the agreement’s role as a development tool aimed at ensuring that the benefits of digitalization are shared more broadly among member states at different stages of digital development.

Studies cited by Asean project the region’s digital economy could reach approximately US$1 trillion by 2030 under current growth trends. With the implementation of the Defa, that figure could potentially double to $2 trillion.

Asean officials said the anticipated growth would strengthen the region’s position as a leading digital growth hub, attract investments, create jobs, support entrepreneurship and expand opportunities for businesses and communities across the region. / KOC